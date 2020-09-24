EnLink Midstream Schedules November 5 Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 5, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss third quarter 2020 financial and operational results.

The dial-in number for the earnings call is 1-855-656-0924. Callers outside the United States should dial 1-412-542-4172. Participants can also preregister for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10147855/d8ca427036. Here they will receive their dial-in information upon completion of preregistration. Interested parties can access an archived replay of the call on the Investors page of EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com.

EnLink's third quarter of 2020 quarterly report and earnings press release will be posted on the Investors page at www.EnLink.com after market close Wednesday, November 4.

All dates and times are subject to change. Any timing updates, along with participation instructions for the webcasts and conference calls will be provided via press release prior to the event.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations and Tax, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlink-midstream-schedules-november-5-conference-call-to-discuss-third-quarter-2020-earnings-301137888.html

SOURCE EnLink Midstream, LLC