Enjoy the Interactive Online Webcast with SIGN CHINA 2020 Shanghai Show

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year where face-to-face B2B trading business is hindered by pandemic, the SIGN CHINA 2020 Shanghai show (http://www.signchinashow.com/en/), organized by Informa Markets Trust, intuitively launched a B2B online webcast platform, SIGN CHINA | Live (https://live.signchinashow.com/), to provide virtual and interactive sourcing solutions to all its professional visitors and buyers home and abroad.

Similar to the physical show, SIGN CHINA | Live will bring visitors thousands of elite exhibitors from 8 industry sectors through its Digital Showroom, where visitors can watch live streaming programs from Exhibitor Webcast, look for their target suppliers via a B2B Search Engine, post their procurement enquiry for a Business 1-to-1 service and receive exhibitor recommendation through AI Algorithm Matching.

SIGN CHINA | Live User Interface

Apart from that, during SIGN CHINA physical show dates, 17-19 September, visitors can watch live streaming from the Organiser and experience an Onsite Virtual Tour to visit the booth of famous brands and new joiners. Moreover, media partners will share their insights through the streaming programs of Global Voices and Conference Webinars.

Exhibits of SIGN CHINA Show

Both physical and virtual, SIGN CHINA 2020 Shanghai will be here to offer professional sign manufacturing equipment, materials and various practical application solutions to global community of the sign industry.

Exhibits of SIGN CHINA Show

Please join us with free registration: https://bit.ly/3k6RRHF, either Onsite or Online for more:

signage & lightbox/ digital signage/ indoor & outdoor digital inkjet printing equipment and ink/ indoor and outdoor digital printing supplies/ digital textile printing/ retail & display solutions/ laser engraving & cutting equipment and components/ acrylic & advertising panel.

About SIGN CHINA:

Established in 2003, SIGN CHINA has been devoting itself to build a one-stop platform for the sign community, where global sign users, manufacturers and professionals can find the combination of laser engraver, traditional and digital signage, light box, advertising panel, POP, indoor & outdoor wide format printer and printing supplies, inkjet printer, advertising display, LED display, LED illuminant, OLED and digital signage all in one place. (For more, visit: www.SignChinaShow.com)

About the Organiser:

Informa Markets Trust, a joint venture of Informa Markets. Informa Markets is a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organizer in the world. It has over 11,000 staff and provides business service to over 40 countries for more than 50 different industries. Over 500 leading exhibitions across the globe are organised by Informa Markets

