Eni, CNH Industrial and Iveco Group signed a memorandum of understanding for joint sustainability initiatives in agriculture and transport

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 25th May 2022 – Eni, CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) and Iveco Group (MI: IVG) have signed a memorandum of understanding for potential joint social development initiatives in countries of common interest in the areas of agriculture, sustainable mobility and education, contributing in their respective industries.



Specifically, the parties will focus on enhancing the value chain in the agricultural sector to promote food security, increase the efficiency of farming and farmers’ access to the market – including through the development of solutions for more sustainable logistics and the movement of goods and people. Another important aspect of the partnership is professional training for young adults, students and entrepreneurs, as well as interaction with local communities, through an approach based on listening and dialogue, and initiatives tailored to specific local needs. The partnership will enable the provision of tangible social support through investment in the creation of high-quality training courses, thus expanding educational opportunities for young adults with a view to their entry into the workplace.

"This memorandum of understanding demonstrates the key role of the private sector in development financing, as highlighted by the UN Conference in Addis Ababa in 2015. Three leading private companies are pooling their expertise and experience in developing cooperation projects, technical training, and mechanisation to promote access to education and economic diversification in the relevant areas, boosting sustainability in the agricultural supply chain in the food and energy sectors,” said Guido Brusco, General Manager Natural Resources of Eni.

"In today’s operating environment, individual initiatives are not always enough to effectively achieve the sustainability goals set by the international community. At CNH Industrial, we want to make our contribution to identifying and developing pioneering solutions and increasing sustainable agricultural practices. This is a sector that derives its strength from quality, production, traceability and having close ties to the land. It is also deeply impacted by the technological challenges of our present and future,” said Carlo Lambro, Brand President New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial. "The climate crisis, the ecological transition and the safeguarding of the environment are issues that require companies such as CNH Industrial to lead the way and be a driving force in addressing these challenges. Thanks to this agreement with Eni and Iveco Group, we are confident that we can efficiently and effectively further develop our activities in this space.”

"New sustainable transport solutions must help achieve decarbonization and environmental protection targets. In the meantime, it is important to support continuous training projects that address the new challenges facing the entire production chain in the countries where we operate,” commented Michele Ziosi, Senior Vice President of Institutional Relations & Sustainability, Iveco Group. "The ecological transition challenge must also bring about opportunities for economic and social growth. We will join forces with Eni and CNH Industrial to leverage each other’s expertise and pursue our commitment to accessible, inclusive and sustainable mobility.”

The non-exclusive memorandum of understanding will derive opportunities for genuine, innovative collaboration to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Eni is an integrated energy company with more than 30,000 employees in 69 countries around the world. In 2020, the company launched a new strategy, further accelerated in the following years, that will enable it to reach the target of zero net emissions by 2050 and to provide a variety of fully decarbonized products, combining environmental and financial sustainability, focusing on the technological leadership that has been built up over years of research and innovation. The recent merger of renewables, retail and e-mobility businesses into Plenitude and the forthcoming implementation of a new entity focused on sustainable mobility where biorefining, fuel stations and ride sharing businesses will merge, are among the main levers for taking the path towards decarbonization. To speed up the transition, these levers were complemented by the listings of Vår Energi and Energy One and the establishment of Azule, a joint venture with BP in Angola. In addition to the new business models, Eni's strategy is also based on the synergy with stakeholders and the development of proprietary and breakthrough technologies to meet the challenge of decarbonization. Eni aspires to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations 2030 Agenda, supporting a just energy transition that meets the challenge of climate change with concrete and economically sustainable solutions by promoting efficient and sustainable access to energy resources, for all.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas. Each of its eight brands is a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; Iveco Defence Vehicles, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website: www.ivecogroup.com

