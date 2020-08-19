ENGINE Media Exchange Hires New Director Of Demand For DACH

Media Executive Marcel Heuer Joins New EMX Office in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX), ENGINE's fully owned, end-to-end technology and programmatic solution, purpose-built to evolve today's digital marketplace, announced today the appointment of Marcel Heuer as Director of Demand for DACH, in addition to the opening of a new branch office in Hamburg, Germany.

With the opening of a branch office in Hamburg, one of the leading media locations in Germany, EMX is further strengthening the proximity to some of its core customers and partners in Austria, Switzerland, and the UK. EMX is headquartered in New York and has an office in London.

"The decision to open the Hamburg office was strategically very important for our corporate development in the programmatic market within Germany. The expansion accelerates the growth not only of EMX, but for ENGINE as a company," said Jon Walsh, SVP Strategy Europe, EMX.

In his new role as Director of Demand for DACH, Heuer, who is based in Hamburg, will manage and drive the expansion in the DACH market. He will be joining Harald Stueck who heads up supply in DACH. He will focus on strengthening international as well as national cooperation with leading media agencies, independent agencies and direct customers. He will also be responsible for business development and sales at ENGINE for the online SSP division.

Marcel Heuer joins EMX from Quantcast Deutschland GmbH, where he worked for over five years in Hamburg and managed the sales office of Quantcast, the technology company specialising in audience measurement and real-time advertising, for national and international customers, agencies and publishers. Prior to that, Heuer was responsible for the marketing of rich media formats and native advertising at Teads. Before joining Teads, Heuer led the online unit of FOX Networks within FOX International Germany GmbH in Hamburg.

"I am excited to join EMX's office in Hamburg in order to bring full transparency for the DACH programmatic market. Every day when I have spoken to clients, transparency alongside a short supply chain, has been the constant conversation. The smart DACH advertisers are beginning to demand this from their agencies, and EMX with its unique technology, fully transparent marketplace offering, low take rates, and cutting-edge tech stack delivers this," said Marcel Heuer.

ABOUT ENGINE MEDIA EXCHANGE (EMX)

ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX) is a leading, end-to-end technology and programmatic solution, purpose built to evolve today's digital marketplace. EMX brings truth, transparency and integrity to the programmatic ecosystem, solving key issues that have challenged the industry. It creates both open and closed-loop solutions designed to unify advertisers, platforms and publishers across digital media channels — including Advanced TV, Video, Display, Search and Social. While recognized as a leading global independent solutions provider for the digital marketplace – EMX is ENGINE's fully owned technology and programmatic solution and powers its media business. ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster.

