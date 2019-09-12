|
Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results
MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its third quarter (unaudited) and financial results for the period ended July 31, 2019.
Third quarter revenue was $101.3 million, a 16.8% increase compared to revenue of $86.7 million in the third quarter of the prior year. The revenue increase primarily reflects contributions from acquisitions. Results from operating activities were $27.0 million compared to $26.7 million in the prior year's third quarter, which reflects the impact of changes in product mix on gross margins and, as expected, lower operating margin contributions from acquisitions in their initial period after acquisition. Net income for the quarter was $14.7 million or $0.27 per diluted share with increased amortization and a foreign exchange loss.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $28.1 million or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $27.4 million or $0.50 per diluted share last year, with the increase being attributable to incremental revenue contributions from acquisitions.
On a year-to-date basis, revenue was $276.5 million, compared to revenue of $257.0 million in the prior year. Results from operating activities were $79.4 million compared to $75.9 million in the prior year-to-date, an increase of 4.7%. On a year-to-date basis Adjusted EBITDA was $81.6 million or $1.48 per diluted share compared to $78.1 million or $1.43 per diluted share last year.
Operating expenses before special charges related to restructuring of acquired operations were $42.0 million compared to $34.1 million in the prior year's third quarter and reflect incremental operating costs related to recent acquisitions. Non-cash amortization charges on acquired software and customer relationships from acquired operations were $8.5 million for the quarter compared to $7.2 million in the prior year's third quarter.
The Company generated cash flows from operating activities of $13.9 million compared to $29.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. On a year to date basis, cash flows from operating activities was $59.6 million. This relates to unfavorable working capital adjustments from new acquisitions which, when acquired, had severance obligations and significant payable balances that have since been settled. Enghouse closed the quarter with $141.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $193.9 million at October 31, 2018. The cash balance was achieved after payments of $15.8 million for cash dividends and $94.2 million (net of cash acquired) for acquisitions concluded in the current fiscal year and $1.1 million for acquisitions closed in prior years.
During the quarter, Enghouse completed the acquisitions of Vidyo Inc. and Espial Group Inc. for an aggregate purchase price of $68.7 million, net of cash acquired. These acquisitions reported revenue consistent with expectations and were accretive to earnings in the quarter.
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on November 29, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2019.
A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-792-1278 or North American Toll-Free +1-888-504-7961. Confirmation code: 7941353.
About Enghouse
Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of distinct vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a diverse software company through strategic acquisitions targeting the Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety sectors. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENGH". Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than GAAP do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property, plant and equipment, foreign exchange gains and losses, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, property plant and equipment depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.
Adjusted EBITDA:
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, Results from operating activities:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
July 31, 2019
July 31, 2018
July 31, 2019
July 31, 2018
Total Revenue
$
101,274
$
86,743
$
276,522
$
257,023
Results from operating activities
27,017
26,724
79,433
75,901
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
570
540
1,599
1,869
Special charges
470
152
526
333
Adjusted EBITDA
$
28,057
$
27,416
$
81,558
$
78,103
Adjusted EBITDA margin
27.7%
31.6%
29.5%
30.4%
Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share
$
0.51
$
0.50
$
1.48
$
1.43
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
July 31
October 31
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
133,422
$
187,551
Short-term investments
7,912
6,386
Accounts receivable, net
81,048
62,085
Prepaid expenses and other assets
11,224
8,951
233,606
264,973
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
6,225
5,279
Intangible assets, net
122,489
59,895
Goodwill
203,562
155,419
Deferred income tax assets
9,202
9,634
Total assets
$
575,084
$
495,200
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
53,588
$
44,271
Income taxes payable
9,740
4,904
Dividends payable
6,016
4,912
Provisions
6,617
268
Deferred revenue
87,693
64,020
Current portion of long-term loans
-
122
163,654
118,497
Non-current liabilities:
Non-current portion of income taxes payable
5,079
7,466
Deferred income tax liabilities
20,952
13,115
Deferred revenue
2,270
2,169
Net employee defined benefit obligation
2,354
2,354
Long-term loans
738
1,475
Total liabilities
195,047
145,076
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
80,645
78,997
Contributed surplus
6,289
4,866
Retained earnings
290,533
260,506
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,570
5,755
Total shareholders' equity
380,037
350,124
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
575,084
$
495,200
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
Software licenses
$
22,081
$
22,410
$
62,328
$
65,422
Hosted and maintenance services
58,416
48,586
158,699
142,621
Professional services
15,281
14,123
43,927
42,972
Hardware
5,496
1,624
11,568
6,008
101,274
86,743
276,522
257,023
Direct costs
Software licenses
1,327
1,740
4,058
5,467
Services
26,399
22,990
74,125
69,335
Hardware
4,023
1,058
8,238
3,727
31,749
25,788
86,421
78,529
Revenue, net of direct costs
69,525
60,955
190,101
178,494
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
24,890
21,884
66,786
64,432
Research and development
16,578
11,655
41,757
35,959
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
570
540
1,599
1,869
Special charges
470
152
526
333
42,508
34,231
110,668
102,593
Results from operating activities
27,017
26,724
79,433
75,901
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
(8,453)
(7,245)
(22,453)
(21,763)
Foreign exchange (losses) and gains
(131)
659
433
(465)
Finance income
469
90
1,474
278
Finance expenses
(11)
(50)
(66)
(134)
Other (expenses) income
(64)
504
411
1,940
Income before income taxes
18,827
20,682
59,232
55,757
Provision for income taxes
4,166
4,620
13,070
17,564
Net income for the period
$
14,661
$
16,062
$
46,162
$
38,193
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain from foreign operations
(9,947)
(3,929)
(3,966)
1,331
Unrealized gain on investments in equity securities designated at
-
625
-
851
Deferred income tax expense
-
(83)
-
(113)
Other comprehensive (loss) income
(9,947)
(3,387)
(3,966)
2,069
Comprehensive income
$
4,714
$
12,675
$
42,196
$
40,262
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.27
$
0.30
$
0.84
$
0.71
Diluted
$
0.27
$
0.29
$
0.84
$
0.70
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Share
capital
# **
Share
$
Contributed
$
Accumulated
Retained
$
Total
$
As at November 1, 2018 as previously
54,580,024
78,997
4,866
5,755
260,506
350,124
IFRS 9 transition adjustment
-
-
-
781
(781)
-
IFRS 15 transition adjustment
-
-
-
-
1,590
1,590
Adjusted balance as at November 1, 2018
54,580,024
78,997
4,866
6,536
261,315
351,714
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
46,162
46,162
Other comprehensive income (net of tax):
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
(3,966)
-
(3,966)
Comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
(3,966)
46,162
42,196
Employee share options:
Value of services recognized
-
-
1,723
-
-
1,723
Proceeds on issuing shares
113,500
1,648
(300)
-
-
1,348
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
(16,944)
(16,944)
As at July 31, 2019
54,693,524
80,645
6,289
2,570
290,533
380,037
As at November 1, 2017
53,986,424
71,422
4,715
8,487
221,775
306,399
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
38,193
38,193
Other comprehensive income (net of tax):
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
1,331
-
1,331
Unrealized gain on investments in equity
-
-
-
851
-
851
Deferred income tax expense
-
-
-
(113)
-
(113)
Comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
2,069
38,193
40,262
Employee share options:
Value of services recognized
-
-
1,171
-
-
1,171
Proceeds on issuing shares
445,000
5,890
(1,063)
-
-
4,827
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
(14,102)
(14,102)
As at July 31, 2018
54,431,424
77,312
4,823
10,556
245,866
338,557
* Unrealized loss on investments in equity securities designated at FVOCI was originally referred to as available-for-sale investments in the 2018 consolidated financial statements.
** On January 25, 2019, the Company completed a share split whereby each issued and outstanding common share has been effectively doubled. All references to capital stock, options and per share data have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the Company's two-for-one share split for the periods ended July 31, 2019 and 2018.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
July 31
Nine months ended
July 31
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
$
14,661
$
16,062
$
46,162
$
38,193
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
570
540
1,599
1,869
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
8,453
7,245
22,453
21,763
Stock-based compensation expense
606
236
1,723
1,171
Provision for income taxes
4,166
4,620
13,070
17,564
Finance expenses and other expenses (income)
75
(454)
(345)
(1,806)
28,531
28,249
84,662
78,754
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
(10,174)
6,041
(10,801)
6,608
Income taxes paid
(4,495)
(5,016)
(14,215)
(11,141)
Net cash flows from operating activities
13,862
29,274
59,646
74,221
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net
(559)
(607)
(1,340)
(1,538)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $27,683 (Q3/18 - $Nil),
YTD 2019 - $33,965 (2018 - $1,235)
(68,667)
-
(94,233)
(9,675)
Purchase consideration for prior period acquisitions
-
(1,866)
(1,105)
(6,945)
Net sale (purchase) of short-term investments
743
1,754
(1,110)
2,486
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(68,483)
(719)
(97,788)
(15,672)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of share capital
563
2,699
1,348
4,827
Repayment of loans
-
(334)
(957)
(735)
Payment of cash dividend
(6,011)
(4,880)
(15,840)
(13,523)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(5,448)
(2,515)
(15,449)
(9,431)
Effect of currency translation adjustments on cash and cash
(3,393)
(1,890)
(538)
39
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during
(63,462)
24,150
(54,129)
49,157
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
196,884
145,615
187,551
120,608
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
133,422
$
169,765
$
133,422
$
169,765
Enghouse Systems Limited
Selected Segment Reporting Information
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue:
Asset Management Group
$
44,405
$
39,194
$
131,659
$
113,525
Interactive Management Group
56,869
47,549
144,863
143,498
Total
$
101,274
$
86,743
$
276,522
$
257,023
Asset Management Group:
- Segment profit before special charges
$
11,726
$
14,114
$
43,343
$
38,670
- Special charges
(159)
(152)
(159)
(333)
Asset Management Group profit
$
11,567
$
13,962
$
43,184
$
38,337
Interactive Management Group:
- Segment profit before special charges
$
18,727
$
15,724
$
45,026
$
45,921
- Special charges
(311)
-
(367)
-
Interactive Management Group profit
$
18,416
$
15,724
$
44,659
$
45,921
Corporate expenses
(2,966)
(2,962)
(8,410)
(8,357)
Results from operating activities
$
27,017
$
26,724
$
79,433
$
84,258
Amortization of acquired software and customer
(8,453)
(7,245)
(22,453)
(21,765)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(131)
659
433
(465)
Finance income
469
90
1,474
278
Finance expenses
(11)
(50)
(66)
(134)
Other (expenses) income
(64)
504
411
1,940
Income before income taxes
$
18,827
$
20,682
$
59,232
$
55,757
SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited
