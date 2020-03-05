Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its first quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended January 31, 2020. All of the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Revenue for the first quarter was $110.7 million, a 28.6% increase compared to revenue of $86.0 million in the first quarter of the prior year primarily as a result of incremental contributions from acquisitions. Results from operating activities were $30.8 million compared to $25.8 million in the prior year's first quarter and reflect the impact of changes in product mix on gross margins. Operating expenses of $47.3 million reflect incremental operating costs related to newly acquired operations and increased non-cash amortization charges.

Net income for the quarter was $16.1 million or $0.29 per diluted share and includes $1.6 million in special charges and approximately $3.0 million in incremental amortization charges related to acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $35.3 million or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $26.3 million or $0.48 per diluted share last year, with the increase being attributable to incremental revenue contributions from acquisitions as well as the impact of depreciation of right-of-use assets, as now required under the new lease accounting standard (IFRS 16).

Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital were $35.2 million compared to $27.1 million last quarter, an increase of 29.7%. As a result, Enghouse closed the quarter with $116.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $150.3 million at October 31, 2019. The cash balance was achieved after payments of $6.0 million for cash dividends and $48.9 million (net of cash acquired) for acquisitions concluded in the current quarter and $0.5 million for acquisitions closed in prior years.

On December 31, 2019, Enghouse completed the acquisition of Dialogic and commenced integration into its Asset Management and Interactive segments. Dialogic reported revenue consistent with expectations, which is typically lower in January, and was not accretive to earnings in their first month following acquisition. Restructuring initiatives have been implemented that should improve operating performance in the coming quarters.

Quarterly Dividend

Today, the Board of Directors approved a 22.7% increase to the Company's eligible quarterly dividend from $0.11 per common share to $0.135 per common share, payable on May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020. Enghouse has now increased its dividend in each of the past twelve years, by over 10% each year.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-792-1278 or North American Toll-Free +1-888-504-7961. Confirmation code: 2744315.

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of distinct vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a diverse software company through strategic acquisitions targeting the Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety sectors. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENGH". Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Adjusted EBITDA

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, Results from operating activities for the three months ended January 31, 2020:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

For the period ended January 31 Three months 2020 $ 2019 $ Variance $ Total revenue 110,656 86,045 24,611







Results from operating activities 30,843 25,795 5,048







Depreciation 887 530 357 Depreciation – right-of-use asset 2,023 - 2,023 Special charges 1,576 - 1,576 Adjusted EBITDA 35,329 26,325 9,004







Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.9% 30.6%









Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share 0.64 0.48 0.16

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)



As at January 31, As at October 31,

2020 2019 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,451 $ 144,764 Short-term investments 4,878 5,505 Accounts receivable 117,007 84,982 Prepaid expenses and other assets 15,197 11,147

248,533 246,398 Non-current assets:



Property and equipment 6,552 6,280 Right-of-use assets 40,713 - Intangible assets 154,896 121,885 Goodwill 218,016 203,298 Deferred income tax assets 22,846 12,739





Total assets $ 691,556 $ 590,600





Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 65,003 $ 62,813 Income taxes payable 8,863 6,953 Dividends payable 6,047 6,021 Provisions 7,537 6,536 Deferred revenue 103,078 78,405 Lease obligations 7,993 - Current portion of long-term loans 249 249

198,770 160,977 Non-current liabilities:



Non-current portion of income taxes payable 3,805 4,434 Deferred income tax liabilities 26,089 16,197 Deferred revenue 8,447 3,665 Net employee defined benefit obligation 2,654 2,380 Lease obligations 30,983 - Long-term loans 810 874





Total liabilities 271,558 188,527 Shareholders' Equity



Share capital 87,242 81,576 Contributed surplus 6,527 6,677 Retained earnings 319,287 309,198 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,942 4,622 Total shareholders' equity 419,998 402,073 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 691,556 $ 590,600

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended January 31

2020 2019 Revenue



Software licenses $ 28,400 $ 18,728 Hosted and maintenance services 64,353 50,813 Professional services 15,183 13,501 Hardware 2,720 3,003

110,656 86,045 Direct costs



Software licenses 2,450 1,361 Services 28,346 23,545 Hardware 1,681 2,306

32,477 27,212





Revenue, net of direct costs 78,179 58,833





Operating expenses



Selling, general and administrative 24,682 20,456 Research and development 18,168 12,052 Depreciation 887 530 Depreciation – right-of-use assets 2,023 - Special charges 1,576 -

47,336 33,038





Results from operating activities 30,843 25,795





Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships (10,080) (7,116) Foreign exchange gains (losses) 347 (110) Interest expense – lease obligations (262) - Finance income 351 498 Finance expenses (18) (31) Other (expense) income (414) 28





Income before income taxes 20,767 19,064





Provision for income taxes 4,631 4,100









Net income for the period $ 16,136 $ 14,964 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income:



Cumulative translation adjustment 2,320 2,887





Other comprehensive income 2,320 2,887





Comprehensive income $ 18,456 $ 17,851 Earnings per share



Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.27

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)



Share capital* # Share capital $ Contributed

surplus $ Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

$ Retained

earnings $ Total $ As at November 1, 2019 54,737,424 81,576 6,677 4,622 309,198 402,073













Net income - - - - 16,136 16,136 Cumulative translation adjustment - - - 2,320 - 2,320 Comprehensive income - - - 2,320 16,136 18,456 Employee share options:











Value of services recognized - - 732 - - 732 Proceeds on issuing shares 239,500 5,666 (882) - - 4,784 Dividends declared - - - - (6,047) (6,047) As at January 31, 2020 54,976,924 87,242 6,527 6,942 319,287 419,998



























As at November 1, 2018, as previously presented 54,580,024 78,997 4,866 5,755 260,506 350,124 IFRS 9 Transitional adjustment - - - 781 (781) - IFRS 15 Transitional adjustment - - - - 1,590 1,590 Adjusted balance as at November 1, 2018 54,580,024 78,997 4,866 6,536 261,315 351,714













Net income - - - - 14,964 14,964 Cumulative translation adjustment - - - 2,887 - 2,887 Comprehensive income - - - 2,887 14,964 17,851 Employee share options:











Value of services recognized - - 408 - - 408 Proceeds on issuing shares 58,000 855 (136) - - 719 Dividends declared - - - - (4,917) (4,917) As at January 31, 2019 54,638,024 79,852 5,138 9,423 271,362 365,775

* On January 25, 2019, the Company completed a share split whereby each issued and outstanding common share has been effectively doubled. All references to capital stock, options and per share data have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the Company's two for one share split for the period ended January 31, 2019.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended January 31

2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities



Net income $ 16,136 $ 14,964





Adjustments for:



Depreciation 887 530 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,023 - Interest expense on lease obligations 262 - Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships 10,080 7,116 Stock-based compensation expense 732 408 Provision for income taxes 4,631 4,100 Finance expenses and other expense (income) 432 3

35,183 27,121





Changes in non-cash operating working capital (10,300) 1,423 Income taxes paid (4,950) (4,390) Net cash flows from operating activities 19,933 24,154





Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (439) (209) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $6,905 (2019–$6,139) (48,899) (22,396) Purchase consideration for prior year acquisitions (546) (1,105) Purchase of short-term investments (7) (6,108) Net cash flows used in investing activities (49,891) (29,818)





Cash flows from financing activities



Interest paid on lease obligations (262) - Issuance of share capital 4,784 719 Repayment of loans (62) (957) Repayment of lease obligations (2,604) - Dividends paid (6,021) (4,912) Net cash flows used in financing activities (4,165) (5,150)





Effect of currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents 810 1,264





Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (33,313) (9,550) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 144,764 187,551





Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 111,451 $ 178,001

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended January 31, 2020 IMG AMG Total







Revenue $ 62,873 $ 47,783 $ 110,656 Direct costs (15,214) (17,263) (32,477) Revenue net of direct costs 47,659 30,520 78,179 Operating expenses excluding special charges (21,219) (12,668) (33,887) Depreciation of property and equipment (455) (432) (887) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (1,058) (965) (2,023) Segment profit $ 24,927 $ 16,455 $ 41,382 Special charges



(1,576) Corporate and shared service expenses



(8,963) Results from operating activities



$ 30,843



Three months ended January 31, 2019 IMG AMG Total



Revenue $ 43,464 $ 42,581 $ 86,045 Direct costs (11,275) (15,937) (27,212) Revenue net of direct costs 32,189 26,644 58,833 Operating expenses excluding special charges (15,062) (10,829) (25,891) Depreciation of property and equipment (403) (127) (530) Segment profit $ 16,724 $ 15,688 $ 32,412 Special charges



- Corporate and shared service expenses



(6,617) Results from operating activities



$ 25,795

