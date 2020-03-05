+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
05.03.2020 23:00:00

Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its first quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended January 31, 2020.  All of the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Revenue for the first quarter was $110.7 million, a 28.6% increase compared to revenue of $86.0 million in the first quarter of the prior year primarily as a result of incremental contributions from acquisitions. Results from operating activities were $30.8 million compared to $25.8 million in the prior year's first quarter and reflect the impact of changes in product mix on gross margins. Operating expenses of $47.3 million reflect incremental operating costs related to newly acquired operations and increased non-cash amortization charges.

Net income for the quarter was $16.1 million or $0.29 per diluted share and includes $1.6 million in special charges and approximately $3.0 million in incremental amortization charges related to acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $35.3 million or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $26.3 million or $0.48 per diluted share last year, with the increase being attributable to incremental revenue contributions from acquisitions as well as the impact of depreciation of right-of-use assets, as now required under the new lease accounting standard (IFRS 16).

Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital were $35.2 million compared to $27.1 million last quarter, an increase of 29.7%. As a result, Enghouse closed the quarter with $116.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $150.3 million at October 31, 2019. The cash balance was achieved after payments of $6.0 million for cash dividends and $48.9 million (net of cash acquired) for acquisitions concluded in the current quarter and $0.5 million for acquisitions closed in prior years.

On December 31, 2019, Enghouse completed the acquisition of Dialogic and commenced integration into its Asset Management and Interactive segments. Dialogic reported revenue consistent with expectations, which is typically lower in January, and was not accretive to earnings in their first month following acquisition. Restructuring initiatives have been implemented that should improve operating performance in the coming quarters.

Quarterly Dividend

Today, the Board of Directors approved a 22.7% increase to the Company's eligible quarterly dividend from $0.11 per common share to $0.135 per common share, payable on May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.  Enghouse has now increased its dividend in each of the past twelve years, by over 10% each year.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-792-1278 or North American Toll-Free +1-888-504-7961. Confirmation code: 2744315.

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of distinct vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a diverse software company through strategic acquisitions targeting the Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety sectors. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENGH". Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Adjusted EBITDA

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, Results from operating activities for the three months ended January 31, 2020:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

For the period ended January 31

Three months

2020

$

2019

$

Variance

$

Total revenue

110,656

86,045

24,611





Results from operating activities

30,843

25,795

5,048





Depreciation

887

530

357

Depreciation – right-of-use asset

2,023

-

2,023

Special charges

1,576

-

1,576

Adjusted EBITDA

35,329

26,325

9,004





Adjusted EBITDA margin

31.9%

30.6%






Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

0.64

0.48

0.16

 

Non-IFRS Measures
The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)


As at January 31,

As at  October 31,


2020

2019

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

111,451

$

144,764

Short-term investments

4,878

5,505

Accounts receivable

117,007

84,982

Prepaid expenses and other assets

15,197

11,147


248,533

246,398

Non-current assets:



Property and equipment

6,552

6,280

Right-of-use assets

40,713

-

Intangible assets

154,896

121,885

Goodwill

218,016

203,298

Deferred income tax assets

22,846

12,739




Total assets

$

691,556

$

590,600




Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

65,003

$

62,813

Income taxes payable

8,863

6,953

Dividends payable

6,047

6,021

Provisions

7,537

6,536

Deferred revenue

103,078

78,405

Lease obligations

7,993

-

Current portion of long-term loans

249

249


198,770

160,977

Non-current liabilities:



Non-current portion of income taxes payable

3,805

4,434

Deferred income tax liabilities

26,089

16,197

Deferred revenue

8,447

3,665

Net employee defined benefit obligation

2,654

2,380

Lease obligations

30,983

-

Long-term loans

810

874




Total liabilities

271,558

188,527

Shareholders' Equity



Share capital

87,242

81,576

Contributed surplus

6,527

6,677

Retained earnings

319,287

309,198

Accumulated other comprehensive income

6,942

4,622

Total shareholders' equity                    

419,998

402,073

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

691,556

$

590,600

 

Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)


 Three months ended January 31


2020

2019

Revenue



Software licenses

$

28,400

$

18,728

Hosted and maintenance services

64,353

50,813

Professional services

15,183

13,501

Hardware

2,720

3,003


110,656

86,045

Direct costs



Software licenses

2,450

1,361

Services

28,346

23,545

Hardware

1,681

2,306


32,477

27,212




Revenue, net of direct costs

78,179

58,833




Operating expenses



Selling, general and administrative

24,682

20,456

Research and development

18,168

12,052

Depreciation

887

530

Depreciation – right-of-use assets

2,023

-

Special charges

1,576

-


47,336

33,038




Results from operating activities

30,843

25,795




Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(10,080)

(7,116)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

347

(110)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(262)

-

Finance income

351

498

Finance expenses

(18)

(31)

Other (expense) income

(414)

28




Income before income taxes

20,767

19,064




Provision for income taxes

4,631

4,100






Net income for the period

$

16,136

$

14,964

 

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income:



Cumulative translation adjustment

2,320

2,887




Other comprehensive income

2,320

2,887




Comprehensive income

$

18,456

$

17,851

Earnings per share



Basic

$

0.29

$

0.27

Diluted

$

0.29

$

0.27

 

Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)


 

 

 

Share capital*

#

 

 

 

Share capital

$

 

 

 

Contributed
surplus

$

 

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income
$

 

 

 

Retained
earnings

$

 

 

 

Total

$

As at November 1, 2019

54,737,424

81,576

6,677

4,622

309,198

402,073








Net income

-

-

-

-

16,136

16,136

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

2,320

-

2,320

Comprehensive income

-

-

-

2,320

16,136

18,456

Employee share options:







Value of services recognized

-

-

732

-

-

732

Proceeds on issuing shares

239,500

5,666

(882)

-

-

4,784

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

(6,047)

(6,047)

As at January 31, 2020

54,976,924

87,242

6,527

6,942

319,287

419,998















As at November 1, 2018, as previously presented

54,580,024

78,997

4,866

5,755

260,506

350,124

IFRS 9 Transitional adjustment

-

-

-

781

(781)

-

IFRS 15 Transitional adjustment

-

-

-

-

1,590

1,590

Adjusted balance as at November 1, 2018

54,580,024

78,997

4,866

6,536

261,315

351,714








Net income

-

-

-

-

14,964

14,964

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

2,887

-

2,887

Comprehensive income

-

-

-

2,887

14,964

17,851

Employee share options:







Value of services recognized

-

-

408

-

-

408

Proceeds on issuing shares

58,000

855

(136)

-

-

719

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

(4,917)

(4,917)

As at January 31, 2019

54,638,024

79,852

5,138

9,423

271,362

365,775

* On January 25, 2019, the Company completed a share split whereby each issued and outstanding common share has been effectively doubled.  All references to capital stock, options and per share data have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the Company's two for one share split for the period ended January 31, 2019.

 

Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)


Three months ended January 31


2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities



Net income

$

16,136

$

14,964




Adjustments for:



Depreciation

887

530

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,023

-

Interest expense on lease obligations

262

-

Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

10,080

7,116

Stock-based compensation expense

732

408

Provision for income taxes

4,631

4,100

Finance expenses and other expense (income)

432

3


35,183

27,121




Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(10,300)

1,423

Income taxes paid

(4,950)

(4,390)

Net cash flows from operating activities

19,933

24,154




Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment

(439)

(209)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $6,905 (2019–$6,139)

(48,899)

(22,396)

Purchase consideration for prior year acquisitions

(546)

(1,105)

Purchase of short-term investments

(7)

(6,108)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(49,891)

(29,818)




Cash flows from financing activities



Interest paid on lease obligations

(262)

-

Issuance of share capital

4,784

719

Repayment of loans

(62)

(957)

Repayment of lease obligations

(2,604)

-

Dividends paid

(6,021)

(4,912)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(4,165)

(5,150)




Effect of currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents

810

1,264




Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(33,313)

(9,550)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

144,764

187,551




Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

111,451

$

178,001

 

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)



Three months ended January 31, 2020

IMG

AMG

Total





Revenue

$

62,873

$

47,783

$

110,656

Direct costs

(15,214)

(17,263)

(32,477)

Revenue net of direct costs

47,659

30,520

78,179

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,219)

(12,668)

(33,887)

Depreciation of property and equipment

(455)

(432)

(887)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,058)

(965)

(2,023)

Segment profit

$

24,927

$

16,455

$

41,382

Special charges



(1,576)

Corporate and shared service expenses



(8,963)

Results from operating activities



$

30,843


Three months ended January 31, 2019

IMG

AMG

Total



Revenue

$

43,464

$

42,581

$

86,045

Direct costs

(11,275)

(15,937)

(27,212)

Revenue net of direct costs

32,189

26,644

58,833

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(15,062)

(10,829)

(25,891)

Depreciation of property and equipment

(403)

(127)

(530)

Segment profit

$

16,724

$

15,688

$

32,412

Special charges



-

Corporate and shared service expenses



(6,617)

Results from operating activities



$

25,795

 

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

