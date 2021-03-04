Engage2Excel Returns as a Global Underwriter of 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Engage2Excel , who creates engaging candidate and employee experiences from pre-hire to retirement, has again returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2021 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"Engage2Excel continues to be one of our generous supporters as a Global Underwriter, as well as now designing and producing our beautiful CandE Awards," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "The annual Talent Board Benchmark Research Program seeks to help employers around the world better understand their candidate experience and how they deliver it to their job seekers. Engage2Excel's support helps make the Candidate Experience Awards happen and we are thrilled to receive their ongoing support and guidance."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,000 global employers and 1 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open .

"We are thrilled to support Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program, and produce the CandE Awards for the second year," said Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "Our team is passionate about elevating the candidate experience for our clients and raising awareness of the importance of a strong recruiting and hiring process to help organizations gain a competitive advantage."

Additional information about the 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here .

About Engage2Excel

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results. Learn more at www.engage2excel.com

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

