Enfusion Becomes Certified FinTech by Singapore FinTech Association under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)

Designation underscores Enfusion's commitment to help investment managers in APAC accelerate digital efficiency and operational resiliency

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion , a leading global provider of investment management technology solutions and services, announced today their certification as a qualified financial technology vendor by the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) . This certification is recognized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as part of the Financial Sector Technology and Innovation (FSTI) Digital Acceleration Grant (DAG) program to bolster digital transformation and agile workflows in Singapore and the surrounding region.

Building on Enfusion's recent partnership with Tokyo Metropolitan Government to help grow Japan's investment management market, this latest certification by the SFA underscores Enfusion's commitment to support the growth of the institutional investment management community in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The DAG Institution Project kicked off by the SFA is part of their effort to boost financial institutions and FinTech in Singapore toward the adoption of digital solutions.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a qualified and accredited FinTech by the SFA, and, to be part of the continued development of a vibrant ecosystem for innovation in the Singaporean financial sector and the wider Southeast Asia region," said Thomas Kim, Enfusion CEO. "We recognize that Southeast Asia is a key region for strategic business relevance, and we are eager to expand our global client base as well as build momentum in the region as the only cloud-native platform with a co-sourcing model."

Southeast Asia is home to 650 million people with a young and diverse population, and an economy projected to reach US$300 billion by 2025. With thousands of multinational corporations operating in the region, we expect it to be a critical part of global growth strategy in the coming years.

The FinTech certification is part of Enfusion's international growth strategy of bringing long-term digital capabilities and solutions to the buy-side community. Enfusion's status as a certified solution will allow institutional asset managers and hedge funds in Southeast Asia to leverage a modern, efficient, and scalable cloud-native investment management software and analytics platform. Combined with Enfusion's unique middle and back office outsourcing model, the company seeks to strengthen operational resilience and efficiency as well as enhance risk management and client experience globally.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's cloud-based investment management software and analytics platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front, middle and back office in one system. We create enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. A pioneer in developing innovative financial technology solutions, Enfusion partners with 450+ investment managers from 8 global offices spanning 4 continents. Enfusion's Managed Services was recently recognized as "Best managed services provider" at the 2020 HFM EU Services Awards. For more information about its technology and Managed Services capabilities visit: https://www.enfusionsystems.com/

