Enfusion Accelerates Growth Trajectory With 132 New Global Client Signings

CHICAGO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion, the leading provider of cloud-based investment management software, managed middle & back-office services and data analytics, today shares the expansion of its global client base with its 132 new clients.

Leading provider of global investment management software, fund services and a data warehouse - automating, integrating and simplifying full front-to-back office functionality. (PRNewsfoto/Enfusion)

The new signings arrived during the firm's record breaking last 12 months, with key leadership hires, two new office openings and a 121% global staff increase. Notably, the firm saw a 53% increase in Asia Pacific (APAC) clients and a 57% increase in its Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) client base. The new clients employ a variety of trading strategies including credit, global macro and long/short equity among others. As Enfusion continues to grow, the firm is proud of its continued emphasis on excellent client service and laser focus on building out its product consulting and development teams to satiate the needs of its clients. 

"As we continue to disrupt the investment management solution space with our groundbreaking platform, we are constantly aiming to exceed client expectations," shares Thomas Kim, Enfusion CEO. "Our innovative solution rooted in years of development expertise allows us to constantly push the limits and explore new ways to solve the complex and evolving challenges of our clients. This recordbreaking year is a testament to the hard work and dedication of each and every team member, and I am eager for the company to continue making strides on the forefront of innovation." 

Enfusion was recently recognized as the Best In Class Investment Management and Fund Accounting Systems by Aite. Built with vision, the cloud-based, integrated and modern multi-asset class solutions for front, middle, and back office focuses on one golden data set to achieve agility and turbocharge efficiency for buy-side financial services firms. Enfusion provides a richer experience for investment managers with real-time transparency and seamless workflow optimization. 

About ENFUSION

Enfusion helps over 4,000 funds transform their business by combining software, services and analytics on one platform with one golden dataset. We unite trading, compliance, positions, accounting and strategic analytics to deliver consistent control for global financial management. We allow every single team member to leverage the same insight, in real-time across the entire portfolio. With 8 global offices spanning 4 continents, our expert team enables investment firms to communicate, analyze, scale and prosper with one solution.

Please visit www.enfusionsystems.com for more information. 

Follow us on Twitter @EnfusionSystems and LinkedIn

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enfusion-accelerates-growth-trajectory-with-132-new-global-client-signings-301051265.html

SOURCE Enfusion

