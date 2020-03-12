12.03.2020 21:35:00

Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IN THE MATTER OF Yonathan Chanoch Shields- Adjournment

TORONTO, March 12, 2020 /CNW/ - A hearing was originally scheduled to commence before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Yonathan Chanoch Shields on March 16, 2020. The hearing has been adjourned to a date to be determined. 

The discipline hearing concerns allegations that Mr. Shields:

(a) failed to use due diligence to learn and remain informed of the essential facts relative to certain clients, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(a); and

(b) failed to ensure that recommendations were suitable for certain clients, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(q).

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Shields's conduct in April 2018. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Toronto branch of R.J. O'Brien & Associates Canada Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Shields is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. The decision of the Hearing Panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

Shields, Yonathan Chanoch – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

*  *  *

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of more than 170 Canadian investment dealer firms and their more than 29,000 registered employees, the majority of whom are commonly referred to as investment advisors. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website. Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Flut von schlechten Nachrichten setzt Ölpreise unter Druck
10:39
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:03
Weekly Hits: Defensive Branchen – Vorsicht hat Vorfahrt / Nahrungsmittel – Mehr als ein”süsses”Investment
11.03.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
10.03.20
Four Factors Likely to Slow Growth in Dividends
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Handel endet erneut mit massiven Verlusten -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Corona-Folgen betreffen nun auch Apple-Kunden - Lieferengpässe bei Ersatzteilen
EZB hält Leitzinsen stabil und erhöht Nettoanleihekäufe
Heftiger Kurseinbruch an den US-Börsen
Vifor Pharma-Aktie knickt trotz starker Zahlen ein - Prognose übertroffen
ams-Aktie bricht um mehr als 10 Prozent ein: Aktienemission zur Finanzierung der OSRAM-Übernahme gestartet
Dufry-Aktie verliert mehr als 40 Prozent: Trübe Aussichten durch Corona-Sorgen
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht 20% ein: Geschäftsjahr erneut mit Verlust
Credit Suisse, UBS & Julius Bär: Bankenaktien mit Gegenbewegung nach dem massiven Abrutsch
UBS senkt wegen Coronavirus BIP-Prognose für die Schweiz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street bricht fast zweistellig ein -- SMI stürzt letztlich weit unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schliesst mehr als 10 Prozent im Minus -- Indizes in Fernost mit starken Verlusten
An den Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt ging es am Donnerstag steil bergab. Der SMI fiel weit unter die 9'000-Punkte-Marke, während der DAX deutlich unter 10'000 Punkten notierte. Auch am US-Aktienmarkt kam es erneut zu einem Einbruch. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte vollzogen ebenfalls einen neuerlichen Absturz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB