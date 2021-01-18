Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IIROC Begins Disciplinary Action Against Former Montréal Investment Advisor Philippe Bélisle

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - An appearance has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) for the purpose of setting a date for a disciplinary hearing in the matter of Philippe Bélisle.

The disciplinary hearing will concern the following allegations:

a) Between February and April 2015, the Respondent appropriated a client's funds for his personal use, contrary to IIROC Dealer Member Rule 29.1 and Rule 1400 of the IIROC Consolidated Rules (after September 1, 2016);

b) Between February 2015 and November 2016, the Respondent executed unauthorized trades in a client's account, contrary to IIROC Dealer Member Rule 29.1 and Rule 1400 of the Consolidated Rules (after September 1, 2016);

c) Between February 2015 and November 2016, the Respondent executed trades in a client's account that were not within the bounds of good business practice, contrary to IIROC Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(o).



IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Bélisle's conduct in March 2017. The alleged violations occurred when Mr. Bélisle was a registered representative at the Montréal Branch of National Bank Financial Inc., an IIROC Regulated Firm. Mr. Bélisle is no longer a registrant with an IIROC regulated firm.

The set date appearance is open to the public, unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who wish to attend must contact IIROC's National Hearing Coordinator at NHC1@iiroc.ca for more information.

Set Date Appearance: The Set Date Appearance will take place by videoconference on February 23, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations are available at http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2021/8347e630-1126-4825-9587-1edcb1e87287_en.pdf

