SMI 11’992 0.6%  SPI 15’412 0.4%  Dow 34’783 1.1%  DAX 15’656 1.5%  Euro 1.0862 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’059 1.7%  Gold 1’807 0.2%  Bitcoin 30’746 2.3%  Dollar 0.9148 0.0%  Öl 75.5 1.6% 
09.07.2021 16:57:00

Enforcement Notice - Decision - IN THE MATTER OF Shirley Locke - Review Decision

HALIFAX, NS, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Nova Scotia Securities Commission (NSSC) reviewed the Merits Decision (May 28, 2020), Admissibility Decision (August 7, 2020) ) and Penalty Decision (August 8, 2020) issued by a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Shirley Locke.

On June 24, 2021, the NSSC released its decision upholding most of the Merits Decision. Contravention 3 and Contraventions 1 and 2 relative to GR were set aside by the NSSC. The NSSC also confirmed the Admissibility  Decision.

The NSSC substituted the following for the Penalty Decision:

i.

a fine of $20,000 for Contraventions 1 and 5;



ii.

a fine of $18,750 for Contraventions 2 and 6;



iii.

a fine of $20,000 for Contravention 4;



iv.

costs of $25,000;



v.

a six-month suspension, commencing seven days from the date of the order, with credit to be provided for the suspension of the Applicant's registration from September 17, 2020, to December 23, 2020; and



vi.

six months of close supervision upon re–registration, including trade approvals.

The NSSC's decision is available at:
Locke, Shirley - NSSC Order dated June 24, 2021

The Liability and Penalty decisions of the IIROC Hearing Panel under review are available at:
IIROC Enforcement Proceeding - Locke, Shirley 

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

*  *  *

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 175 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 30,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website. Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:08 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
09:35 Marktüberblick: Banken unter Druck
05:56 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtstrend nimmt an Fahrt auf / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA weiter im Fokus
08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kein rentables Autogeschäft: Experte nennt Argumente für eine Tesla-Übernahme
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck - Hang Seng bricht ein
Fast eine Milliarde Strafe gegen Volkswagen und BMW - Aktien gehen leichter in den Feierabend
Clariant-Aktie schlussendlich klar im Minus: Clariant ernennt Tatiana Berardinelli zur neuen Personalchefin
Kritik an Swisscom nach erneutem Ausfall der Notfallnummern
Zurich-Aktie im Zuge von Dividendenfantasien gesucht
Dow fester -- SMI vorübergehend über 12'000er-Marke -- DAX auf grünem Terrain -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Holcim schliesst Namensänderung ab - Holcim-Aktie schliesst tiefer
Molecular Partners sieht COVID-19-Kandidaten auch bei Delta-Variante wirksam - Aktie schliesst klar in Rot
Novogratz unbesorgt: Experte rechnet bei Bitcoin nicht mit Fall ins Bodenlose

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit