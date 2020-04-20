Enforcement Notice - Decision - IN THE MATTER OF Brian Anthony Peters - Motion Decision

VANCOUVER, April 20, 2020 /CNW/ - On July 30 and 31, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) heard a motion brought by Brian Anthony Peters for an order to strike out the contraventions in the Statement of Allegations.

The motion brought by Mr. Peters was for the following:

a) that all of the alleged contraventions contained in the Statement of Allegations be struck as being statute-barred under the two year limitation period pursuant to section 27(2) of the Limitation Act, S.B.C. 2012, c. 13 (the "New Limitation Act");

b) alternatively, that the allegations relating to conduct occurring on or before November 20, 2012 be struck as being statute-barred under the six year limitation period pursuant to section 3(5) of the Limitation Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 266 (the "Former Limitation Act"); and

c) in the further alternative, that the allegations relating to conduct occurring on or before November 20, 2012 be struck as being statute-barred under the six year limitation period pursuant to section 159 of the Securities Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 418.

In its decision the Hearing Panel:

a) dismissed Peters' arguments regarding the New Limitation Act;

b) dismissed Peters' argument regarding the Former Limitation Act; and

c) ruled that at the liability hearing it will deal with the application of section 159 of the Securities Act.

The Hearing Panel's decision on the motion dated March 9, 2020, is available at: http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/c6129b3f-e28a-4fc4-a4e5-e3f5ab3607dc_en.pdf

The motion relates to a disciplinary proceeding initiated against Mr. Peters, which alleges that he failed to know his client and made unsuitable recommendations in the client's account. He also executed transactions without proper instruction or direction from his client.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

Peters, Brian Anthony - Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Peters' conduct in July 2016. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver, British Columbia office of Canaccord Genuity Corp., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Peters is still registered and working at the same office.

* * *

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of more than 170 Canadian investment dealer firms and their more than 29,000 registered employees, the majority of whom are commonly referred to as investment advisors. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website. Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News