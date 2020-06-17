Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Imposes $155,000 Fine on Instinet Canada Limited

TORONTO, June 17, 2020 /CNW/ - On June 3, 2020, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Instinet Canada Limited.

Instinet Canada Limited admitted that it failed to comply with its trading supervision obligations to prevent and detect potentially manipulative and deceptive trading activities by one of its direct electronic access clients.

Specifically, Instinet Canada Limited admitted to the following violation:

(a) Between January 2016 and February 2018, Instinet Canada Limited failed, to comply with its trading supervision obligations to prevent and detect potential contraventions of UMIR 2.2 and UMIR Policy 2.2 by one of its direct electronic access clients, contrary to UMIR 7.21 and UMIR Policy 7.1.



Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Instinet Canada Limited agreed to the following penalty:



(a) a fine of $155,000; and



(b) agreement to implement remedial measures and provide a report to Staff outlining the implementation and adoption date of the remedial measures within six (6) months of the acceptance date of the Settlement Agreement.



Instinet Canada Limited also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $15,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/12c8ea44-488e-4ba2-b9ed-e09933326401_en.pdf

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Instinet Canada Limited's conduct in October 2017. Instinet Canada Limited is an IIROC-regulated firm.

