Enfamil® Partners with Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East to Share Their Feeding Journey

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfamil®, the #1 infant formula brand recommended by pediatricians, is proud to announce the brand's partnership with Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East to share their feeding journey with new and expecting parents.

"Being a new parent is obviously hard, but I wasn't expecting the feeding component to be so emotionally and physically taxing! Like so many babies, Drew was struggling to latch when I tried breastfeeding, so Andrew and I spoke to our pediatrician and they recommended we supplement with Enfamil whenever I couldn't produce enough milk," said Shawn Johnson East. "I was excited when my pediatrician, family, and friends all recommended Enfamil because the brand offers so many options to choose from. Upon further research, Andrew and I chose Enfamil Enspire. It's the only formula brand with added lactoferrin, a key immune-supporting protein also found in colostrum. Knowing colostrum is so important, we knew that was our formula!"

Shawn and Andrew will act as spokespeople for the brand and share the ups and downs of their feeding journey, encouraging parents everywhere to join in on the conversation and share their own feeding stories. The duo will also help drive awareness and lead programing for the Enfamil's Fuel the Wonder platform, a commitment to helping every baby around the world grow, develop, learn, and ultimately help create a brighter future for us all.

"Enfamil has taken so much pressure off of us, knowing that we're giving Drew the best option for her that fuels her growth, and we're excited to partner with the brand to help spread awareness of this option to parents who might also feel overwhelmed by finding the best for their baby," said Andrew East.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shawn and Andrew into the Enfamil family," says Gary Rizzo, Marketing Director of RB, Enfamil's parent company. "While Enfamil recognizes that breast milk has benefits that infant formula doesn't yet replicate, there are so many parents like Shawn and Andrew who experience difficulties when it comes to feeding and we are proud to partner with them on this journey."

About Enfamil

Enfamil's full product portfolio is formulated to provide optimal nutrition for infants and children through every stage of development. Their dedication to science and innovation remains vital to both their product portfolio and mission by using leading-edge technologies, a highly specialized team, and expert collaborations to benefit pediatric populations around the world. Today, the Enfamil brand is trusted by parents and healthcare professionals through their passion for innovation and delivering the highest quality products.

About RB

RB* is the global leading consumer health, hygiene and home company. Driven by a purpose to build healthier lives and happier homes, RB has operations in over 60 countries. From the foundations of wellness and infant nutrition, to the fundamentals of a hygienic home, our global brands help people live healthier, happier lives. RB has world leading Powerbrands which include household names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite and Air Wick.

