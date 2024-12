EnerSys Raises Profit Outlook As It Gets Higher Benefits From Tax Credits

(RTTNews) - EnerSys (ENS), Tuesday announced that it received incremental benefits associated with the Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, part of Section 45X of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC). As a result of the incremental benefits, EnerSys is raising its financial outlook.

EnerSys now anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.00 to $3.10 and full year 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $9.65 to $9.95.

The company had previously provided third-quarter adjusted earnings per share guidance of $2.20 to $2.30 and full year adjusted earnings per share guidance between $8.75 and $9.05.

The Company expects to record annual tax credits as a reduction to cost of goods sold and not subject to taxation to be in the range of approximately $135 million to $175 million. This compares to the previously communicated annual range of approximately $120 million to $160 million.