28.06.2020 00:00:00

Energy Savings Construction Announces James Hardie Fiber Cement Siding, a Durable Home Siding Solution

ORANGEVALE, Calif., June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energy Savings Construction announced today James Hardie siding, a fiber cement siding that combines beautiful design with high performance. Fiber cement siding is over five times thicker than vinyl, allowing for deeper grooves and a more authentic wood-grain effect. The result is more elegant than vinyl (which is plastic), particularly on a historic home.

"Siding is exposed to Mother Nature all day, every day, for years. Weather, water, time, fire, and pests—all can lead to trouble. That is why Energy Savings Construction recommends James Hardie products that are engineered to stand up beautifully, whatever the elements."

Features and benefits of James Hardie fiber cement siding include:

  • Noncombustible in the event of fire.
  • Durable and resist warping, sagging, and melting.
  • Engineered to stand up to the elements.

James Hardie fiber cement siding is available with a free upgrade to a 30-year guaranteed pre-painted finish ($4,900 value). For more information on James Hardie siding, visit https://energysavingsconstruction.com.

About Energy Savings Construction: After being in the construction industry for 31 years, Virgil McKenzie (Owner) realized that energy efficiency is the best home improvement anyone can facilitate for their home. Energy Savings Construction has been specializing in building performance for over 10 years and has helped homeowners save money and improve the value of their home.

 

SOURCE Energy Savings Construction

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.42
2.52 %
Adecco Group 44.52
1.53 %
Geberit 466.90
0.86 %
LafargeHolcim 40.65
0.67 %
UBS Group 10.75
0.51 %
Swisscom 491.40
-1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 333.50
-1.16 %
Swiss Re 71.84
-1.18 %
Swiss Life Hldg 345.60
-1.20 %
Novartis 83.17
-1.69 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.06.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
26.06.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Weiterer Hochlauf erwartet
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie bricht erneut ein: ams weist Anschuldigungen gegen Management als "Medienunterstellungen" zurück
JPMorgan rechnet mit Öl-Superzyklus: Ölpreis könnte auf 190 US-Dollar klettern
Wirecard-Aktie implodiert: Wirecard stellt Insolvenzantrag - EY geht von Betrug aus
Wirecard-Aktie unter zwei Euro: Ab Dienstag nicht mehr im Stoxx Europe 600 - EU will Rolle der Bafin prüfen
ams-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Österreichische Finanzmarktaufsicht ermittelt angeblich gegen ams-Spitze
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich freundlich
Molecular Partners-Aktie bricht ein: FDA will mehr zu Abicipar wissen
Warnung eines Analysten: Was für Tesla-Anleger jetzt wichtig ist
Lufthansa-Milliarden-Hilfen fliessen schnellstmöglich - Finanzchef Dirks vor Abgang - Aktie verliert
Analystin sieht weiteren Wertgaranten bei Amazon und setzt Mega-Kursziel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Freitag Verluste. Der deutsche DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls im roten Bereich. Die US-amerikanischen Märkte schlossen mit kräftigen Verlusten. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB