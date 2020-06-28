Energy Savings Construction Announces James Hardie Fiber Cement Siding, a Durable Home Siding Solution

ORANGEVALE, Calif., June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energy Savings Construction announced today James Hardie siding, a fiber cement siding that combines beautiful design with high performance. Fiber cement siding is over five times thicker than vinyl, allowing for deeper grooves and a more authentic wood-grain effect. The result is more elegant than vinyl (which is plastic), particularly on a historic home.

"Siding is exposed to Mother Nature all day, every day, for years. Weather, water, time, fire, and pests—all can lead to trouble. That is why Energy Savings Construction recommends James Hardie products that are engineered to stand up beautifully, whatever the elements."

Features and benefits of James Hardie fiber cement siding include:



Noncombustible in the event of fire.

Durable and resist warping, sagging, and melting.

Engineered to stand up to the elements.

James Hardie fiber cement siding is available with a free upgrade to a 30-year guaranteed pre-painted finish ($4,900 value). For more information on James Hardie siding, visit https://energysavingsconstruction.com.

About Energy Savings Construction: After being in the construction industry for 31 years, Virgil McKenzie (Owner) realized that energy efficiency is the best home improvement anyone can facilitate for their home. Energy Savings Construction has been specializing in building performance for over 10 years and has helped homeowners save money and improve the value of their home.

SOURCE Energy Savings Construction