Energy, Mining Stocks Lift TSX

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed on a firm note on Monday, lifted by gains in energy and materials stocks as commodity prices climbed higher amid an escalation in the Russia - Ukraine war.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 25,082.87, ended with gain of 86.26 points or 0.35% at 24,976.94.

The Materials Capped Index climbed 2.84%, and the Energy Capped Index moved up 1%. Consumer staples stocks closed weak.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) rallied 5.5%. Endeavour Mining Plc (EDV.TO), Lundin Gold (LUG.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) and Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO) gained 3 to 4.5%.

Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Capital Power Corporation (CPX.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO), TerraVest Industries (TVK.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), GFL Environmental (GFL.TO) and Celestia Inc (CLS.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO) closed up 1.5 to 3%.

Mattr Corp (MATR.TO), Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO), Quebecor Inc (QBR.B.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) and Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) were among the notable losers.

On the economic front, data from Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation showed housing starts in Canada increased by 7.8% month-over-month to 240,761 units in October, the highest level in three months.