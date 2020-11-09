SMI 10’418 0.9%  SPI 12’934 0.8%  Dow 29’599 4.5%  DAX 13’096 4.9%  Euro 1.0797 1.0%  EStoxx50 3’408 6.4%  Gold 1’868 -4.6%  Dollar 0.9125 1.4%  Öl 42.5 7.3% 
Energy Companies Set their Sights on Floating Offshore Wind Farms

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the offshore winds industry "Floating Offshore Wind Farms the Next Step for Wind Power"

Fixed foundation offshore wind farms are economically limited to shallower water depths of 40m to 50m which leaves significant potential deep water wind resources untapped. In contrast, floating offshore wind farms can be held by mooring lines attached to anchors in waters deeper than 50m. Recently Diamond Offshore Wind and RWE Renewables announced they have joined in a $100 million partnership to build a full size floating turbine on the site of the University of Maine's floating offshore wind demonstration project which first began to feed power into the US electric grid in 2013.

Equinor ASA also recently began construction on the world's largest floating offshore wind farm and aims to see floating offshore wind become competitive with other forms of energy by 2030. Hywind Tampen, located about 140 kilometers off the Norwegian coast in depths of 260 to 300 meters, will be the first floating offshore wind farm to supply renewable power for oil and gas installations. The wind farm is expected to cover about 35 percent of the annual power needs for five platforms in the Gorre and Snorre fields and will reduce emissions by more than 200,000 tonnes per year.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Floating Offshore Wind Farms the Next Step for Wind Power"

