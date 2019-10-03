Energy Awareness Month Tips for Selecting a Garage Door with Superior Energy Benefits

WAUSSEON, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For many people, the garage is more than just a place to park vehicles. It's a hobby area, a workshop or a home gym. To keep this vital space in the home as comfortable as possible, experts at Haas Door recommend making smart decisions when it comes to choosing a garage door.

"Energy Awareness Month in October is the ideal time to focus on the benefits of selecting a well-insulated garage door," says Jeffrey Nofziger, president of Haas Door. "To retain the heat of a partially insulated garage door or heat from a space heater when working in the garage, a home must have garage doors that are extremely energy efficient."

Nofziger points out that garage doors specifically manufactured for maximum energy efficiency are a solid investment for homeowners. "A garage door, like the Insulated Steel 2000 Series, has a calculated R-value of 17.66," says Nofziger. "This means the garage door forms an exceptional seal to help keep out the wind and cold temperatures. The result is a more comfortable garage and potentially lower energy bills."

7 Times Better than Wood or Non-Insulated Doors

The two-inch thick galvanized steel doors in the 2000 Series garage doors feature dense CFC free polyurethane foam insulation to help achieve the impressive R-value. The air infiltration seal between the door sections restricts air movement to increase the energy efficiency of each door. The result is a garage door with more than seven times the insulating value of wood or non-insulated doors.

The 2000 Series doors feature a full thermal break in the construction of the doors. This prevents the cold on the exterior of the door from following the metal to the interior of the door, limiting the transfer of cold into the garage. A heavy bottom weather seal flexes to fit the contour of the garage floor. This combination of protection seals out the elements and repels harsh weather conditions.

"Independent testing shows the air infiltration seals for these doors exceed the industry's ASHRAE 90.1 Standard when installed with a standard bottom seal and a commonly available rigid/flexible vinyl door stop," says Nofziger. "The construction of this door makes it a valuable home asset for anyone living in an area experiencing strong winter weather."

The attractive 2000 Series doors are available with either wood grain or stucco embossment and come in 13 solid color and four wood grain choices with a wide range of sizes and panel options. Forty-one different window options can also be incorporated into the garage doors, including decorative glass. Also available with SelectView, the windows may be moved to unique locations. The multitude of options can create a truly unique look.

"Wherever you live, this type of superior garage door can benefit both the comfort and energy efficiency of a garage."

Haas Door is located in Wauseon, Ohio, where the company manufactures steel and aluminum residential and commercial garage doors. The family-owned company holds memberships in IDA and DASMA, and produces products that are sold throughout North America. For more information on Haas Door, visit http://www.HaasDoor.com.

