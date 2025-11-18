Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.11.2025 13:32:00

Energizer Q4 Earnings Decline; Stock Down In Pre-market

Energizer Holdings
19.20 EUR -6.80%
(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR), a battery and lighting products manufacturer, Tuesday reported lower earnings for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year. However, revenue increased 3.4 percent.

Further, the company provided its outlook for the next quarter and fiscal 2026.

ENR shares were trading down 13.57% in premarket.

Quarterly earnings decreased to $34.9 million or $0.50 per share from $47.6 million or $0.65 per share of last year, mainly driven by a current year non-cash pre-tax impairment charge of $5.9 million on certain proprietary formulas the company no longer plans to utilize and the increase in the loss on extinguishment of debt.

Excluding items, earnings declined to $72.8 million or $1.05 per share from $89.3 million or $1.22 per share of the previous year.

On average, analysts were expecting earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

However, revenue rose to $832.8 million from $805.7 million of the prior year, driven by Acquisition Net sales of $42.8 million.

Looking forward to the next quarter, the company expects Adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.30 and organic Net sales to decline high-single digits.

For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.30 to $3.60 and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $580 million to $610 million.

In pre-market, ENR shares were trading at $20.63, down 13.57% on the New York Stock Exchange.