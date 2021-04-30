|
30.04.2021 22:00:00
Enel Américas Announces The Filing Of The 2020 Annual Report On Form 20-F
SANTIAGO, Chile, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Américas (NYSE: ENIA), announced today that its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2021.
Enel Américas is a company engaged in the electricity generation and distribution businesses in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Our consolidated assets and operating revenues were US$ 26.9 billion and US$12.2 billion respectively, in 2020.
The document is available on Enel Américas' website at www.enelamericas.com in the Investor Relations Section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of this Form 20-F will be available in the coming days, to shareholders free of charge upon request.
For further information, please contact us:
Rafael de la Haza
Jorge Velis
Head of Investor Relations
Investor Relations Manager
rafael.delahazacasarrubio@enel.com
Jorge.velis@enel.com
Nicolás Gracia
Javiera Rubio
Investor Relations Analyst
Investor Relations Analyst
nicolas.gracia@enel.com
Javiera.rubio@enel.com
Contact us at:
ir.enelamericas@enel.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enel-americas-announces-the-filing-of-the-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301281438.html
SOURCE Enel Américas
Inside
Inside Fonds
Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen gehen sehr schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wechselte vor dem Wochenende mehrmals die Richtung. Letztlich ging es abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag ebenfalls volatil. An der Wall dominieren am Freitag die Bären. In Asien waren vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste zu sehen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}