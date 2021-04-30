SMI 11’022 -0.5%  SPI 14’179 -0.6%  Dow 33’875 -0.5%  DAX 15’136 -0.1%  Euro 1.0979 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.6%  Gold 1’768 -0.2%  Bitcoin 51’986 6.8%  Dollar 0.9132 0.5%  Öl 67.3 -1.9% 

30.04.2021 22:00:00

Enel Américas Announces The Filing Of The 2020 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Américas (NYSE: ENIA), announced today that its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2021.

Enel Américas is a company engaged in the electricity generation and distribution businesses in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Our consolidated assets and operating revenues were US$ 26.9 billion and US$12.2 billion respectively, in 2020.

The document is available on Enel Américas' website at www.enelamericas.com in the Investor Relations Section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of this Form 20-F will be available in the coming days, to shareholders free of charge upon request.

For further information, please contact us:

Rafael de la Haza

Jorge Velis

Head of Investor Relations

Investor Relations Manager

rafael.delahazacasarrubio@enel.com

Jorge.velis@enel.com



Nicolás Gracia

Javiera Rubio

Investor Relations Analyst

Investor Relations Analyst

nicolas.gracia@enel.com

Javiera.rubio@enel.com




Contact us at:

ir.enelamericas@enel.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enel-americas-announces-the-filing-of-the-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301281438.html

SOURCE Enel Américas

﻿

