Enefit Green production data – December and Q4 2024

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’703 0.0%  SPI 15’610 0.1%  Dow 42’518 0.5%  DAX 20’271 0.7%  Euro 0.9386 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’980 0.5%  Gold 2’681 0.2%  Bitcoin 88’539 0.5%  Dollar 0.9123 0.0%  Öl 80.4 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten für Dezember
Seitwärts vor US-Inflationsdaten: Franken bewegt sich kaum zum Euro
Diese ETFs setzen auf Lebensmittel der Zukunft - und Schweizer Unternehmen spielen eine grosse Rolle
Ausblick: BlackRock präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Krypto-Gefahr im NASDAQ 100: Bringt MicroStrategy die Indexfonds ins Wanken?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Enefit Green AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 114146768 / ISIN: EE3100137985]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.01.2025 08:00:00

Enefit Green production data – December and Q4 2024

Enefit Green AS Registered Shs
2.71 EUR -0.22%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Enefit Green produced 261.1 GWh of electricity in December 2024, which is 92% more than in the same period last year. During Q4 as a whole, electricity production reached 687.4 GWh, exceeding last year’s result by two thirds and the forecast published in the Q3 interim report by 6.5%. During 2024 as a whole, Enefit Green produced 1.88 TWh of electricity, which is 40% more than in 2023.

During 2024, Enefit Green's team focused on achieving stable operation of wind and solar farms that have been under construction. In H1 2024, availability was stabilised at the new Šilale II and Akmene wind farms in Lithuania and the Tolpanvaara wind farm in Finland. In the fourth quarter, the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm and the Sopi solar farm in Estonia started producing electricity. The share of new wind and solar farms in Enefit Green's Q4 production reached 53%. In Q1 2025, works continue on launching full scale production at Kelme I wind farm as well as construction of the Kelme II wind farm (both in Lithuania).

Both in December and Q4 as a whole, relatively good wind conditions prevailed in Estonia, Lithuania and Finland (quarterly average wind speeds of 7.1, 7.3 and 8.5 m/s). The impact of wind conditions on the production result in Q4 was +55.4 GWh.

Availability of operating wind farms in Q4 was 95.4%, which had a modest impact on the quarterly production result (-4 GWh).

Production curtailments and grid restrictions reduced Q4 production volumes by -76.1 GWh, of which 59.3 GWh was due to low electricity prices. Curtailments were strongest at Tolpanvaara wind farm in Finland, where production was limited for 609 hours due to very low and negative prices, 32.4 GWh was left unproduced.

The y-o-y decrease in electricity and heat energy production volumes in cogeneration segment was driven by the exit from biomass-related assets a year ago. The availability of the Iru CHP was 88.9% in Q4. There were seven production stoppages with a total duration of ca 245 hours. The interruptions were mostly related to the steam boiler of the waste incineration unit, and the longest downtime was due to damage to the boiler combustion grate caused by metal objects among mixed municipal waste used as a fuel at the power station.

"Compared to a year ago, we have successfully put into operation more production capacities, which have significantly increased production volume and are much better than before helping to meet our long-term electricity sales obligations. As a wind energy focused power producer, we ended the year with a strong result. The start of full-scale production of the 255 MW Sopi-Tootsi wind farm made a significant contribution to this. As a positive sign, we also noted that the market average wind discount was relatively modest in December: -16% in Estonia and -19% in Lithuania. This means that wind energy was sold at best price in the last four months relative to the market average electricity price. Although it is too early to draw far-reaching conclusions, such stabilization is certainly very welcome given the rapid growth of wind energy supply.

Enefit Green's digitalised solutions have enabled us to adjust production flexibly during 2024, especially in Q4, avoiding overproduction and unprofitable energy sales during periods of extremely low electricity prices. These solutions also enable us to provide system services to Estonian and Lithuanian transmission system operators, ensuring the stability of the electricity network while also earning additional income for the company," commented Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and Head of Production at Enefit Green.


Monthly production of electricity by geography, GWh December 2024 December 2023Change, %
Estonia161.248.1234.8%
Lithuania85.778.78.9%
Latvia-3.7-100.0%
Poland0.40.2179.1%
Finland13.75.2163.8%
Total261.1136.092.0%
    
Monthly production of electricity by segment, GWh   
Wind249.6119.9108.2%
  incl. new wind farms137.539.6247.2%
Cogeneration10.515.7-33.3%
  incl. assets sold-4.9-100.0%
Solar0.80.2216.3%
  incl. new solar farms0.50.1475.2%
Other0.20.133.5%
Total261.1136.092.0%
    
Heat energy, MWh37.260.6-38.5%
  incl. assets sold-22.5-100.0%
    
Quarterly production of electricity by geography, GWhQ4 2024Q4 2023Change, %
Estonia409.3177.7130.3%
Lithuania224.5214.64.6%
Latvia-8.2-100.0%
Poland3.52.352.1%
Finland50.19.8411.7%
Total687.4412.666.6%
    
Quarterly production of electricity by segment, GWh   
Wind647.8364.377.8%
  incl. new wind farms356.0109.4225.5%
Cogeneration32.343.2-25.3%
  incl. assets sold-11.0-100.0%
Solar6.94.746.0%
  incl. new solar farms4.12.564.9%
Other0.40.411.2%
Total687.4412.666.6%
    
Heat energy, MWh109.6172.5-36.4%
  incl. assets sold-59.3-100.0%
    
Annual production of electricity by geography, GWh20242023Change, %
Estonia931.3707.631.6%
Lithuania737.4562.331.1%
Latvia1.934.8-94.4%
Poland32.326.123.5%
Finland179.011.81418.4%
Total1881.91342.640.2%
    
Annual production of electricity by segment, GWh   
Wind1679.91103.152.3%
  incl. new wind farms770.8225.8241.3%
Cogeneration123.1174.1-29.3%
  incl. assets sold4.142.7-90.4%
Solar77.464.021.0%
  incl. new solar farms48.833.446.1%
Other1.61.56.0%
Total1881.91342.640.2%
    
Heat energy, GWh415.5604.0-31.2%
  incl. assets sold20.8187.9-88.9%


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communication
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/


Analysen zu Enefit Green AS Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Wolters Kluwer
NEU✅ American Express
NEU✅ Deckers Outdoor
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Synopsys
❌ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
❌ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14.01.25 Growing Adoption is Taking Bitcoin to New Heights
14.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf adidas AG, SAP SE, Volkswagen AG
14.01.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Roche, Sika, UBS
14.01.25 SMI gibt weiter nach
14.01.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Unter den Trendlinien
13.01.25 Ausblick 2025 und die Vontobel Top Picks für das neue Jahr
13.01.25 Marktüberblick: Mercedes-Benz gesucht
08.01.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’202.35 19.20 BLJS4U
Short 12’475.60 13.31 7CSSMU
Short 12’907.90 8.87 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’702.57 14.01.2025 17:30:33
Long 11’220.30 19.52 SSSMAU
Long 10’984.30 13.95 SSQMSU
Long 10’491.68 8.81 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple: Neue Prognose sieht XRP bei 15 US Dollar
Hoffnung auf schrittweise Zollerhöhung durch Trump: SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX letztlich höher -- Wall Street letztlich gespalten -- Börsen in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
u-blox-Aktie rutscht deutlich ins Minus: u-blox steigt aus Cellular-Geschäft aus
RWE-Analyse: So bewertet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. die RWE-Aktie
Citigroup prognostiziert: Diese Entwicklungen wird der S&P 500 am US-Aktienmarkt in 2025 machen
BP-Aktie schwach: BP erwartet in Q4 Rückgang in der Förderleistung
Erste Schätzungen: Tesla informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Auric Minerals-Aktie im freien Fall: Beratungsvertrag verunsichert wohl Anleger
Boeing-Aktie im Minus: Boeing fällt noch weiter hinter Airbus zurück
Auric Minerals-Aktie im Aufwind - Was verbirgt sich hinter dem Börsenwunder?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten