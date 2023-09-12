Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'972 0.2%  SPI 14'460 0.2%  Dow 34'664 0.3%  DAX 15'801 0.4%  Euro 0.9573 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'254 0.4%  Gold 1'919 -0.2%  Bitcoin 22'977 2.6%  Dollar 0.8915 0.1%  Öl 90.9 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529WeTrade Group127441585Novo Nordisk23159222Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882Logitech2575132
Top News
Credit Suisse und Julius Bär im Fokus: Geldwäscheskandal in Singapur - Behörden beschlagnahmen Millionen
Deshalb hält sich der Euro stabil - Kaum verändert zum Franken
Nestlé-Aktie: Nestlé startet neues Kaffeesystem in der Schweiz
NASDAQ-Wert Apple-Aktie: Vorstellung neuer iPhones von Apple erwartet
NYSE-Title Oracle-Aktie: Oracle verzeichnet langsameres Cloud-Wachstum
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Enefit Green AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 114146768 / ISIN: EE3100137985]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.09.2023 08:00:00

Enefit Green production data – August 2023

Enefit Green AS Registered Shs
4.12 EUR -0.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Enefit Green produced 82.6 GWh of electricity in August, which is 28.8% more than in the same period last year. The production result was mainly driven by the production from new wind and solar farms under construction and/or completed this year – accounting for more than 90% of the added production (+16.7 GWh in total).

The average wind speeds in August were 5.4 m/s in both Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms (5.3 m/s and 5.1 m/s, respectively, in August last year).

"August production results show an increasing impact of of the new wind and solar farms on Enefit Green's on production results. These new assets accounted for 16.7 GWh of renewable electricity. In our existing wind farms we have been using the relatively low wind speed summer season for planned maintenance and solving some technical issues that have caused longer term stoppages," said Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and Head of Production at Enefit Green.

August production volumes of electricity and heat in the cogeneration segment increased by 18.6% and 27.8% y-o-y, which was mainly caused by a comparison with last year's weaker base (in August 2022, Iru power plant experienced a 10-day unplanned downtime and maintenance, followed by a longer repair stop in September).

Pellet production in August remained at a stable level compared to last year and amounted to 13.9 thousand tons.


 August 2023August 2022Change, %
Electricity production by countries, GWh   
Estonia47.539.021.9%
Lithuania28.418.652.9%
Latvia3.14.1-23.2%
Poland3.42.532.0%
Finland0.2--
Total82.664.128.8%
    
Electricity production by segment, GWh   
Wind59.047.225.2%
incl. new wind farms11.7--
Cogeneration15.112.718.6%
Solar8.44.2100.6%
incl. new solar farms5.0--
Other0.10.18.3%
Total82.664.128.8%
    
Heat energy, GWh48.437.827.8%
    
Pellets, th t13.914.0-0.6%


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Enefit Green AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Enefit Green AS Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – EZB im Blick
11.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Langfristig aufwärts
11.09.23 Situation bleibt schwierig
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
11.09.23 Come fly with me – Comeback der Reisebranche
08.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Delivery Hero, HelloFresh
08.09.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 08.09.2023
07.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Ypsomed Holding AG
07.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'412.87 19.97 54SSMU
Short 11'680.70 13.39 GNSSMU
Short 12'050.98 8.93 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'972.21 11.09.2023 17:30:04
Long 10'547.00 19.97 V4SSMU
Long 10'279.24 13.56 A9SSMU
Long 9'815.55 8.86 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie gibt Gas: Meyer Burger bestätigt Grossauftrag von AMAG
Roche-Aktie verliert: Grössere Zukäufe geplant - Roche-Chef bestätigt Jahresprognose
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
Erholungstendenzen: Diese sechs Schweizer Aktien könnten für Anleger derzeit interessant sein
Swiss Re-Aktie verzeichnet deutliche Gewinne: Swiss Re geht von wachsendem Geschäft bei Nichtlebenmarkt-Rückversicherungen aus
Bitcoin sinkt zeitweise auf den tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Juni
UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: UBS-Schweiz-Chefin stellt Managementteam vor - UBS streicht offenbar Wealth-Management-Stellen in Asien
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Tesla-Aktie schliesst deutlich fester: Positive Experteneinschätzung sorgt bei Tesla-Aktionären für Optimismus
Fairer Wert des Bitcoin: Auf diese Weise kann der faire Wert der Kryptowährung berechnet werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit