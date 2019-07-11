11.07.2019 23:00:00

Endo to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) will announce its second-quarter 2019 financial results on August 6, 2019 and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. ET before the U.S. financial markets open.

The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada 866-497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 4344119. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from August 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on August 13, 2019 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056, International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 4344119.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endo-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300883717.html

SOURCE Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

