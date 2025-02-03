Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Endeavour Mining Aktie [Valor: 111964350 / ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42]
03.02.2025 19:00:00

Endeavour Announces Total voting rights

Endeavour Mining
30.06 CAD 0.57%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

        

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

London, 03 February 2025 Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) ("the Company”)

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA’s”) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

As at close of business on 31 January 2025, the issued ordinary share capital of the Company was 243,705,985 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. There were 127,288 ordinary shares held in treasury pending cancellation and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 243,578,697.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:For Media Enquiries:
Jack GarmanBrunswick Group LLP in London
  
Vice President of Investor RelationsCarole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723+44 207 404 5959
investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com


  

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior Gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com

 

Attachment


