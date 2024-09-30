Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Endeavour Mining Aktie [Valor: 111964350 / ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42]
30.09.2024 18:55:00

Endeavour Announces Holding(s) in Company

Endeavour Mining
32.09 CAD -1.96%
Endeavour Mining plc ("the Company”) announces that it received the following notification today, 30 September 2024 from Blackrock, Inc. of its interests in the Company as at 27 September 2024

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BL6K5J42
Issuer Name
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
27-Sep-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
30-Sep-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.010000 1.580000 12.590000 30825725
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.980000 1.630000 12.610000  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J42  26925657  11.010000
Sub Total 8.A 26925657 11.010000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending   3886611 1.580000
Sub Total 8.B1  3886611 1.580000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD   Cash 13457 0.000000
Sub Total 8.B2  13457 0.000000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Holdings GK    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) Trident Merger, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Group Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 7.480000 0.460000 7.950000%
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Group Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock International Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Fund Advisors    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Advisors, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Group Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock (Singapore) Limited    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) Trident Merger, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) Amethyst Intermediate, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) Aperio Holdings, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) Aperio Group, LLC    

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650
12. Date of Completion
30th September 2024
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Attachment