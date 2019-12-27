Endeavor Schools Enters Charleston Market with Acquisition of Children's Discovery Center

MIAMI, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endeavor Schools, a leading education management company, has expanded to the Charleston, South Carolina area with the acquisition of Children's Discovery Center in Mount Pleasant.

CDC has two campuses in the beautiful Charleston suburb and will continue to offer the community high-quality early education based on the Reggio Emilia method, a widely-renowned pedagogical philosophy that encourages to learn through self-expression and problem-solving.

CDC provides day programs for infants, toddlers and pre-kindergarten students that help develop their intellectual and social skills while fostering physical and emotional growth. For several years, CDC has been a top choice for Mount Pleasant families because of its team of highly-trained educators with vast experience in early childhood education.

In addition to a proven track record of educating students through the celebrated Reggio approach, CDC offers an age-appropriate STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts and Math) curriculum that engages young minds and sparks creativity and ingenuity.

"CDC offers an innovative and exceptional education that prepares students for their academic future," said Paul DiObilda, the Chief Marketing Officer of Endeavor Schools. "Working together with CDC and its excellent teaching staff, we will continue to build on their longstanding success as the premier early childhood education center in the Charleston area."

In addition to its high-quality education, the CDC boasts two stunning campuses. The Venning Road location is in a beautiful 12,000 square foot building with museum-quality exhibits and a large outdoor play area. The Park West location has beautiful colonial revival architectural designs with innovative classrooms, including an interactive discovery room with a complete replica of Charleston's famous Ravenel Bridge.

"CDC's campuses are places where students love to be and that makes parents feel good about bringing their child there every morning," said Kelly Byrd, the Regional Director of Operations for Endeavor Schools. "We strongly believe an inspiring environment facilitates learning and CDC proves that to be true."

CDC is accepting applications for enrollment at Park West and there is a waitlist for Venning Road. For more information and to book a tour, visit https://www.childrensdiscoverycentersc.com/. You may also call CDC at Venning Road at (843) 388-6700, or call CDC at Park West at (843) 936-3099.

About Endeavor Schools

Endeavor Schools is a leading education management company with a family of unique, well-established private schools that serve as pillars to their respective communities in a growing number of markets across the US. Each school subscribes to proven, research-based curricula that is delivered by seasoned educators and is encouraged to embrace their own uniqueness and traditions. Endeavor Schools supports academic excellence by providing robust tools and resources to help each school thrive.

Founded in 2012, Endeavor Schools is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.endeavorschools.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Endeavor Schools