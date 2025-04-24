Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’918 0.9%  SPI 16’158 1.0%  Dow 39’982 1.0%  DAX 22’065 0.5%  Euro 0.9420 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’115 0.3%  Gold 3’336 1.5%  Bitcoin 76’999 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8282 -0.3%  Öl 66.6 0.7% 
24.04.2025 19:35:00

End of Day Message

LONDON, 24 Apr. 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is the End of Day Message for GlobeNewswire.

GlobeNewswire is operated by Notified and is designated by the FCA as an approved primary information provider.

Disclaimer

The content and accuracy of all information distributed through Notified is wholly the responsibility of the originator. Notified accepts no liability for any losses arising from reliance by any person upon the content of any announcement.

If you have any questions about this message, please Contact Us.


Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Nestlé startet besser als erwartet ins Jahr 2025
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche legt im ersten Quartal weiter zu - Schweiz soll nicht unter US-Investitionen leiden
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktien von Helvetia und Baloise geben nach: Chefs sehen im Schulterschluss grosse Chancen
Bitcoin über 94'000er-Marke - Ethereum weit im Plus - startet eine neue Krypto-Rally?
Ausblick: BYD stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
SAP-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Umsatz und Ergebnis gesteigert
RENK-Aktie unter Druck - auch Rheinmetall und HENSOLDT stark im Minus
Erleichterungsrally: US-Börsen schliessen fest -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Hoffnung auf Lösung im Zollkonflikt: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel deutlich höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 16: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 16: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
