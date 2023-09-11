Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'972 0.2%  SPI 14'460 0.2%  Dow 34'662 0.3%  DAX 15'801 0.4%  Euro 0.9572 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'254 0.4%  Gold 1'923 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'443 -2.6%  Dollar 0.8908 -0.2%  Öl 90.7 0.3% 
Fairer Wert des Bitcoin: Auf diese Weise kann der faire Wert der Kryptowährung berechnet werden
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Konkurrenz für Teslas Cybertruck - Hyundai-Tochter stellt Elektro-SUV vor
Ausblick: Oracle stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
thyssenkrupp-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus: thyssenkrupp offenbar an Ausstieg aus Werftentochter thyssenkrupp Marine Systems interessiert
11.09.2023 19:35:00

End of Day Message

LONDON, 11 Sep. 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is the End of Day Message for GlobeNewswire.

GlobeNewswire is operated by Notified and is designated by the FCA as an approved primary information provider.

Disclaimer

The content and accuracy of all information distributed through Notified is wholly the responsibility of the originator. Notified accepts no liability for any losses arising from reliance by any person upon the content of any announcement.

If you have any questions about this message, please Contact Us.


Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:43 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – EZB im Blick
12:09 UBS KeyInvest: Langfristig aufwärts
09:00 Situation bleibt schwierig
08:52 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
08:00 Come fly with me – Comeback der Reisebranche
08.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Delivery Hero, HelloFresh
08.09.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 08.09.2023
07.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Ypsomed Holding AG
07.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'412.87 19.97 54SSMU
Short 11'680.70 13.39 GNSSMU
Short 12'050.98 8.93 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'972.21 11.09.2023 17:30:04
Long 10'547.00 19.97 V4SSMU
Long 10'279.24 13.56 A9SSMU
Long 9'815.55 8.86 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meyer Burger-Aktie gibt Gas: Meyer Burger bestätigt Grossauftrag von AMAG
Roche-Aktie verliert: Grössere Zukäufe geplant - Roche-Chef bestätigt Jahresprognose
Erholungstendenzen: Diese sechs Schweizer Aktien könnten für Anleger derzeit interessant sein
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
Swiss Re-Aktie verzeichnet deutliche Gewinne: Swiss Re geht von wachsendem Geschäft bei Nichtlebenmarkt-Rückversicherungen aus
Wells Fargo-Analystin warnt vor zu hohen Bargeldbeständen
UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: UBS-Schweiz-Chefin stellt Managementteam vor - UBS streicht offenbar Wealth-Management-Stellen in Asien
Fairer Wert des Bitcoin: Auf diese Weise kann der faire Wert der Kryptowährung berechnet werden
Verzögerung bei Tesla-Full Self-Driving: Elon Musk will sich auf HW3 konzentrieren
Tesla-Aktie deutlich fester: Positive Experteneinschätzung sorgt bei Tesla-Aktionären für Optimismus

