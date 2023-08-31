Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'126 0.3%  SPI 14'665 0.3%  Dow 34'861 -0.1%  DAX 15'947 0.4%  Euro 0.9576 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'297 -0.4%  Gold 1'941 -0.1%  Bitcoin 23'264 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8829 0.5%  Öl 86.8 0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Air France-KLM62461Stadler Rail217818Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Top News
US-Börsenaufsichtsbehörde SEC könnte sich für Ethereum-ETFs öffnen
August 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Dieses Asset empfiehlt Jim Cramer Anlegern zur Absicherung gegen Hyperinflation
Diese Aktien befinden sich im zweiten Quartal 2023 im Depot von Paul Singers Elliott Management
JPMorgan-Analyst Marko Kolanovic erwartet Abwärtsbewegung des S&P 500 bis Ende des Jahres
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

31.08.2023 19:35:00

End of Day Message

LONDON, 31 Aug. 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is the End of Day Message for GlobeNewswire.

GlobeNewswire is operated by Notified and is designated by the FCA as an approved primary information provider.

Disclaimer

The content and accuracy of all information distributed through Notified is wholly the responsibility of the originator. Notified accepts no liability for any losses arising from reliance by any person upon the content of any announcement.

If you have any questions about this message, please Contact Us.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

12:38 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM AG
12:19 DAX 40 steigt wieder gen 16.000 Punkte – EU-Inflation und NFPs im Blick
10:13 UBS KeyInvest: Cloud-Anbieter - KI-Boom schiebt Wachstum an/Energieversorger - Eine Branche in Bestform
09:33 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Zahlen schwach
08:30 SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
30.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
29.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
29.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.74
Short 11'821.09 13.93 8JSSMU
Short 12'283.87 8.91 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'125.95 31.08.2023 17:30:27
Long 10'684.98 19.54 XFSSMU
Long 10'446.58 13.93 5SSMWU
Long 10'015.50 8.91 5SSM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie springt auf Mehrjahreshoch: UBS mit Rekordgewinn im zweiten Quartal - Schweiz-Geschäft der CS wird vollständig integriert
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Evrysdi bei SMA "ab der Geburt" - Zulassung von Tecentriq-Variante in Grossbritannien
Implenia-Aktie knickt ein: Grossaktionär Norbert Ketterer trennt sich von Grossteil seiner Aktien
DocMorris-Aktie stärker: Deutsches Kabinett beschliesst E-Rezept
Stadler Rail-Aktie springt an: Stadler-Reingewinn erholt sich im ersten Semester - bisherige Ziele bestätigt
Lufthansa-Aktie in Rot: Lufthansa-Versicherungsgeschäft wohl auf dem Prüfstand
dormakaba-Aktie hebt ab: dormakaba mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus im Geschäftsjahr 2022/23
Darum sind Euro und Franken am Montag auf Erholungskurs zum Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit