End of Day Message

SMI 11'221 0.3%  SPI 14'754 0.3%  Dow 33'768 -0.5%  DAX 15'830 -1.0%  Euro 0.9777 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'272 -0.8%  Gold 1'920 0.3%  Bitcoin 27'826 4.0%  Dollar 0.8976 0.3%  Öl 73.8 -0.5% 
Top News
KW 25: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Im Schatten regulatorischer Razzien zeichnet sich ein neues Banking-System für Kryptowährungen ab
Bitcoin Suisse in der Verlustzone: Steckt der Krypto-Pionier in der Krise?
"Meisterwerk der Ingenieurskunst" - Hat Apples Computer-Brille das Potential des iPhones?
Freestoxx im Test: Das bietet der Neobroker für US-Aktien
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Siemens Energy56635536Logitech2575132Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882NVIDIA994529
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

15:40 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
10:33 SMI wirkt angeschlagen
09:43 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise unter Druck
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Trendlinien im Fokus
22.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
22.06.23 DAX fällt unter 16.000 Punkte – Jerome Powell forciert Zinsängste
22.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch
21.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'727.96 19.25 GNSSMU
Short 11'943.77 13.49 NMSSMU
Short 12'434.07 8.47 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'221.22 23.06.2023 17:30:17
Long 10'788.20 19.09 YQSSMU
Long 10'535.60 13.41 VWSSMU
Long 10'070.59 8.66 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB-Jordan nach Leitzinsanhebung: Werden wenn nötig Zinsen weiter erhöhen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag mit roten Vorzeichen
VanEck: Drei Zukunftsszenarien für Ethereum - Kursanstieg auf 51'000 US-Dollar bis 2030?
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Credit Suisse-Investoren reichen Sammelklage gegen Dougan und Thiam ein - SNB fordert Lehren aus der CS-Krise
Wegen Siemens Gamesa: Siemens Energy kann Ergebnisprognose nicht halten - Siemens Energy-Aktie mit dramatischer Talfahrt
Nächstes Bitcoin-Halving wohl im April 2024 - Miner dürften laut Experten stark unter Druck geraten
Tesla Files legen grundlegende Designfehler des Cybertrucks offen
Logitech-Aktie gesucht: Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 1 Milliarde Dollar beschlossen
Swiss Re-Aktie verliert: Weltweit riesige Versicherungslücke
Trümmer nahe Titanic-Wrack: Wieso die Logitech-Aktie unter der Suche nach der Tauchkapsel Titan gelitten hat

