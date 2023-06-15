Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'303 0.2%  SPI 14'918 0.2%  Dow 34'375 1.2%  DAX 16'290 -0.1%  Euro 0.9757 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'365 -0.3%  Gold 1'960 0.8%  Bitcoin 22'267 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8910 -1.1%  Öl 75.8 2.9% 
Top News
Aktiensparpläne - ist ein Aktiensparplan sinnvoll für Sie als Anleger?
NASDAQ-Aktie Tesla: Model S & Model X mit neuer Autopilot-Hardware ausgestattet
Australischer e-dollar wird eingeführt: Australische Notenbank wartet mit erster Devisentransaktion auf
KI-Entwicklung pausiert zum Schutze der Gesellschaft? - CEO von Palantir vermutet anderen Grund
Ausblick: Adobe präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
15.06.2023 19:35:00

End of Day Message

LONDON, 15 Jun. 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is the End of Day Message for GlobeNewswire.

GlobeNewswire is operated by Notified and is designated by the FCA as an approved primary information provider.

Disclaimer

The content and accuracy of all information distributed through Notified is wholly the responsibility of the originator. Notified accepts no liability for any losses arising from reliance by any person upon the content of any announcement.

If you have any questions about this message, please Contact Us.


Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:42 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
10:16 UBS KeyInvest: Robotik und Drohnen - Intelligente Alleskönner / Swiss Re - Renditechance trotz Stagnation
10:12 Marktüberblick: K+S unter Druck
10:02 DAX Ausblick: Fed setzt auf Zinspause – alle Augen auf die EZB
09:17 Roche und Logitech belasten den SMI
09:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch
13.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
13.06.23 Stühlerücken im SMI®
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Logitech-Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab: Logitech-CEO Bracken Darrell tritt zurück
Evolva-Aktie verliert über 40%: Verkaufsüberlegungen aufgrund von Finanzierungsproblemen
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed verkündet Zinspause - erneute Erhöhung möglich
Nach EZB-Zinsendscheid: SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX geht wenig verändert aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street schlussendlich uneins -- SMI schliesst unterhalb der Nulllinie -- DAX steigt auf Allzeithoch und geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Jim Cramer: In diesen Fällen sollte man bei einer Aktie bei fallenden Kursen zugreifen
SoftwareONE-Aktie haussiert zweistellig: Bain Capital bietet mit Gründeraktionären 2,9 Milliarden Franken für SoftwareONE - SoftwareONE lehnt ab
VAT-Aktie wird abgestraft: VAT führt Kurzarbeit für 650 Mitarbeiter in der Schweiz ein
Meyer Burger-Aktie gewinnt: Meyer Burger schliesst Abnahmepartnerschaft mit BayWa - CEO warnt vor Verschiebungen in Solarbranche
DocMorris-Aktie +24 Prozent: Positive News zum E-Rezept schieben an

