End of Day Message

SMI 11'190 0.2%  SPI 14'436 0.3%  Dow 33'275 0.8%  DAX 15'578 1.6%  Euro 0.9966 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'295 1.3%  Gold 1'848 0.7%  Bitcoin 20'981 -5.1%  Dollar 0.9381 -0.4%  Öl 85.8 1.7% 
Anleihekönig Jeffrey Gundlach bereitet sich auf harte Landung der US-Wirtschaft vor - Warnung an Anleger
KW 9: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Viertes Quartal 2022: In diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank investiert
Ungereimtheiten im "Top 50 Report" für das Crypto-Valley: Sind die Zahlen zu schön, um wahr zu sein?
Darum zahlt es sich aus ein Haushaltsbuch zu führen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

Inside Trading & Investment

16:08 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:55 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Idorsia
09:29 SMI mit kräftiger Gegenbewegung
09:17 Marktüberblick: Covestro unter Druck
07:57 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Ins Plus gedreht
02.03.23 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
02.03.23 Sind das die besten Krypto-Aktien im Jahr 2023
28.02.23 Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'617.18 19.62 BRSSMU
Short 11'858.98 13.81 GWSSMU
Short 12'300.13 8.88 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'190.09 03.03.2023 17:31:46
Long 10'720.31 19.12 AISSMU
Long 10'504.06 13.98 AMSSMU
Long 10'035.21 8.88 3SSMZU
Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Meyer Burger kappt Produktionsziel
Starinvestorin Cathie Wood: Der Bitcoin wird sein bisheriges Allzeithoch bis 2030 pulverisiert haben
Darum notiert der Euro zum Franken über Parität
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Führungswechsel bei der CS Schweiz im Bereich Personal & Business Banking
Plug Power-Aktie mit deutlichen Abschlägen: Plug Power vergrössert Jahresverlust
SoftwareONE-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: SoftwareONE erhöht Dividende nach Gewinnplus
Zinserhöhungssignale bremsen: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich kaum verändert - Hang Seng tiefer
Tesla-Aktie sehr schwach: Preis für Tesla-Eletroautos soll halbiert werden - Kostensenkungen angekündigt
Clariant-Aktie verliert: Clariant macht weniger Gewinn - Dividende steigt dennoch
Lufthansa-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Lufthansa fliegt zurück in die Gewinnzone - Höhere Ticketpreise angekündigt

