SMI 11'300 0.2%  SPI 14'522 0.1%  Dow 33'130 0.0%  DAX 15'400 0.0%  Euro 0.9875 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'243 -0.2%  Gold 1'832 -0.2%  Bitcoin 22'090 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9297 0.3%  Öl 80.8 -2.3% 
freenet-Aktie: freenet erhöht Dividende nach Gewinnzuwachs - stabile Umsätze
Blick ins Depot: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 4. Quartal 2022 investiert
Online-Seminar: Wie finden Sie die besten Trades?
Ausblick: Beyond Meat präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Meta in der Krise? Eine weitere Kündigungswelle steht wohl bevor
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
22.02.2023 19:35:00

End of Day Message

LONDON, 22 Feb. 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is the End of Day Message for GlobeNewswire.

GlobeNewswire is operated by Notified and is designated by the FCA as an approved primary information provider.

Disclaimer

The content and accuracy of all information distributed through Notified is wholly the responsibility of the originator. Notified accepts no liability for any losses arising from reliance by any person upon the content of any announcement.

If you have any questions about this message, please Contact Us.


In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Hermès, Kering & ASM International vorgestellt. Pünktlich zum Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

16:08 Vontobel: Swatch - was haben die Zeiger geschlagen
09:48 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:09 Börse Aktuell – Anleger mögen keine gute Nachrichten
09:02 SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
21.02.23 Julius Bär: 9.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Shell PLC
21.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Swatch
21.02.23 Marktüberblick: BASF gesucht
21.02.23 Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'773.10 18.21 XSSMTU
Short 12'013.12 13.13 RSSM1U
Short 12'518.33 8.21 FSSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'300.29 22.02.2023 17:31:59
Long 10'133.15 8.89 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Credit Suisse-Aktie markiert neues Rekordtief: CS-Präsident wohl im Visier der Finanzmarktaufsicht
Finanzplatz Schweiz: Credit Suisse hält mehr als ein Drittel der in der Schweiz gemeldeten russischen Vermögen
Kritik an Credit Suisse: Darum hat Harris Associates seine Beteiligung an der Grossbank reduziert
Roche-Inhaber-Aktie nach Verkauf von Aktienpaket günstiger zu haben - Lohnt ein Blick für Anleger?
Coinbase-Aktie taucht in die Verlustzone ab: Coinbase mit tiefroten Zahlen
Zinssorgen trüben Börsenstimmung: SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins
Oerlikon-Aktie tiefrot: Oerlikon verzeichnet 2022 deutliches Wachstum
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Vormittag mit Aufschlag
CS-Aktie in Grün: Greensill Fonds-Investoren haben Milliardenbetrag von Credit Suisse zurückerhalten
Fed-Protokoll im Fokus: US-Börsen fester -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX holt letztlich Verluste auf -- Asiens Börsen beendet Handelstag in Rot

