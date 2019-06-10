10.06.2019 14:17:00

Encore Boston Harbor Selects Gaming Partners International As The Supplier Of Choice For Their Table Games Equipment

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Partners International (GPI), a leading provider of casino currency, playing cards, dice, table layouts, gaming tables and accessories announces they have received a significant order from Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts. This is a Wynn Resorts property. Encore Boston Harbor is slated to open in June 2019.

Gaming Partners International Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Gaming Partners International Corporation)

GPI is supplying the property with over 200 custom (Wynn) designed gaming tables, fully accessorized for operation; RFID enabled casino security, including gaming chips and high value gaming plaques, along with CIS functionality in the casino cage for currency validation and authentication; custom poker equipment, dice as well as various support equipment to secure gaming integrity.

About Gaming Partners International (GPI)

Gaming Partners International (GPI) manufactures and supplies an all-inclusive range of table game products and RFID equipment to licensed casinos worldwide. Under the brand names of Paulson, Bourgogne et Grasset (BG), Bud Jones and Gemaco, GPI provides high-quality casino currency such as chips, plaques and jetons. Each line offers its own set of innovative design and security features. GPI is a leading provider of RFID and the exclusive provider of SMART RFID products. This, alongside a complete line-up of gaming furniture, layouts, playing cards, dice, accessories and table displays makes GPI the one-stop solution for all table game needs.

GPI was acquired by the Angel Group in May 2019. Angel manufactures and distributes the internationally recognized Angel Playing Cards, Angel Eye and the Super Eye dealing shoes.

For additional information, please visit www.gpigaming.com.  

Contact: sbanfield@gpigaming.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encore-boston-harbor-selects-gaming-partners-international-as-the-supplier-of-choice-for-their-table-games-equipment-300864055.html

SOURCE Gaming Partners International Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.06.19
EZB-Schwenk sollte Gold langfristig Auftrieb geben
07.06.19
SMI: Was geht jetzt noch?
07.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa, Daimler, Bayer
07.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Autocall BRCs in Zeichnung
07.06.19
SMI verkürzt Abstand zum Allzeithoch
07.06.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Dieser Widerstand hat es in sich / Geberit – Reicht das schon aus?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Bulle Novogratz: Der Bitcoin wird in dieser Range konsolidieren
Rohstoffexperte: Ab welchem Preis man wieder Gold kaufen sollte
Hype um vegane Burger: Beyond Meat-Aktie entfacht Kursfeuerwerk
Warum Anleger bei der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie vorsichtig sein sollten
Wie können Investoren ihr Portfolio am besten absichern?
Kramp-Karrenbauer konkretisiert Forderung nach Regeln im Internet
Wie Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. am Sonntag notieren
Die Exfrau vom Amazon-Chef möchte die Hälfte ihres Vermögens spenden
Studie deckt auf: Bitcoin kaum in Gebrauch
Novartis mit neuer Pharma-Leitung - Aktie unbewegt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Pfingstwochenende
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB