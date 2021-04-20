 Encompass Health to present at UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
20.04.2021 13:36:00

Encompass Health to present at UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference being held May 24-26, 2021.

Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer; Doug Coltharp, EVP and chief financial officer; and Barb Jacobsmeyer, EVP and president of inpatient hospitals will participate in a fireside chat at 9 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The event will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 139 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact  
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912   
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact
Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860
crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

 

