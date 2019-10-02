Encompass Health announces date of 2019 third quarter conference call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will report results for its third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019, after the market closes on Oct. 28, 2019. The Company will host an investor conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Oct. 29, 2019, to discuss its results.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-587-6761 and giving the pass code 1692737. International callers should dial 706-679-1635 and give the same pass code. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 133 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912

hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860

crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

