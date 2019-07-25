+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
25.07.2019 15:10:00

Enbridge's Strategic Approach to Improving Project Performance With Cleopatra Benchmarking and Cost Estimating

HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The software tool Cleopatra provides Enbridge, the leader in energy delivery in North America, with powerful project cost management and an integrated structure with advanced analytics and flexible reporting abilities.

This enables capturing and analyzing meaningful project data from executed and ongoing projects to benchmark cost estimates against comparable projects, leading to significantly improved future cost estimates.

"Together with Cleopatra Enterprise, we are achieving cost estimation process improvement and significant time savings." Said Ryan McPhee, Sr. Advisor at Cost Engineering and Project Development Department of Enbridge. "As the Cleopatra Team is comprised of both cost engineers and software developers, their knowledge of project cost management and understanding of the user requirements are excellent. Moreover, Cleopatra is a very flexible software tool, which can be configured by users according to the task on any type of project."

With the modern way of managing project costs, Enbridge is transforming its project management processes.

"This project illustrates Cleopatra Enterprise's approach to project cost management and how it enables continuous improvement of project performance. Enbridge is understanding and adjusting cost in the ever-changing energy market with Cleopatra's integrated cost estimation and project benchmarking structure." said Christian des Bouvrie, CEO of Cleopatra Enterprise.

About Cleopatra Enterprise

Cleopatra Enterprise is the innovative and industry-leading Project Cost Management Software for the oil & gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, infrastructure, and construction industries. With a mission to help companies complete projects within time and budget, Cleopatra integrates cost estimating, scheduling, cost control, and project benchmarking.

For more than 20 years, Cleopatra Enterprise has been used by more than 500 industry-leading companies in 75 countries to control technical projects and improve project performance. To learn more, visit the website: http://www.costmanagement.eu

 

SOURCE Cleopatra Enterprise

Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Nachrichten

