SMI 10’488 0.0%  SPI 12’991 0.0%  Dow 29’872 -0.6%  DAX 13’290 0.0%  Euro 1.0824 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’512 0.1%  Gold 1’808 0.0%  Bitcoin 17’039 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9084 -0.3%  Öl 48.9 2.1% 
26.11.2020 02:20:00

Enbridge Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Conference on December 8

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will hold its annual investor conference at 9:00am ET on Tuesday, December 8, by virtual webcast.  During the webcast, the Company will review its strategic plan, business unit priorities and financial outlook.

The conference will be webcast live on the 'Events and Presentations' page of Enbridge's website.

Details of the webcast

When: 

Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020




7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET) to 10:30 a.m. MT (12:30 p.m. ET)



Webcast: 

Sign-up



Call:

Dial-in (Audio only – please dial in 10 minutes ahead):




North America Toll Free: (833) 350-1337




Participant Passcode: 9994862

Presentations and supporting materials will be posted to Enbridge's website in 'Events and Presentations' the morning of Tuesday, December 8.

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event and a transcript will be posted to Enbridge's website approximately 24 hours after the event.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:                                     

Media
Jesse Semko
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-inc-to-host-virtual-investor-conference-on-december-8-301180861.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 480.50
1.37 %
Part Grp Hldg 955.20
0.97 %
Novartis 80.98
0.88 %
Nestle 101.94
0.16 %
Zurich Insur Gr 377.90
0.03 %
CS Group 11.76
-0.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 411.80
-1.01 %
UBS Group 13.25
-1.12 %
Swiss Re 84.60
-1.12 %
Sika 225.70
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.11.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
25.11.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
25.11.20
SMI wartet auf den Befreiungsschlag
24.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG
24.11.20
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
mehr
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé verkauft Yinlu an chinesische Food Wise - Nestlè-Aktie unbewegt
Relief-Kandidat RLF-100 zeigt gute Resultate in Corona-Nachbehandlung - Relief-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Musk: Tesla-Werk bei Berlin wird weltgrösste Batteriefabrik - Tesla-Aktie schliesst mit neuem Rekord
CS-Aktie in Grün: Credit Suisse mit Wertberichtigung - Aktien und Schwellenländeranleihen im Fokus
Novartis-Aktie etwas stärker: Novartis setzt auf die eigene Pipeline und lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Sandoz-Stellung betont
US-Börsen schliessen kräftig im Plus - Dow mit neuem Rekord -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig stärker
"Zu viele Bullen am Markt" - Starinvestor Jim Cramer betont Ernst der Lage an den Märkten
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken zulegt
Ex-Microsoft-Mitarbeiter ergaunert 10 Millionen Dollar - mit Hilfe von Bitcoins
3. Quartal 2020: So setzt sich das Portfolio von Hedgefonds-Legende David Einhorn zusammen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX gab Gewinne letztlich ab -- Asiens Börsen vorrangig stärker
An der Wall Street waren die Vorzeichen unterschiedlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich zur Wochenmitte um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Aufschläge nicht verteidigen. In Asien waren am Mittwoch vor allem Gewinne beobachtet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit