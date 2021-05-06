SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
06.05.2021 01:41:00

Enbridge Inc. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. On a vote by ballot during the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 11 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2021. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.


Votes For

Votes Withheld


#

%

#

%

Pamela L. Carter

1,026,735,952

88.92

127,933,337

11.08

Marcel R. Coutu

905,791,449

78.44

248,901,234

21.56

Susan M. Cunningham

1,124,263,081

97.36

30,429,609

2.64

Gregory L. Ebel

1,006,918,694

87.20

147,774,068

12.80

J. Herb England

1,097,733,764

95.07

56,958,919

4.93

Gregory J. Goff

1,123,154,409

97.27

31,537,352

2.73

V. Maureen Kempston Darkes

1,114,944,283

96.56

39,748,478

3.44

Teresa S. Madden

1,135,741,737

98.36

18,951,025

1.64

Al Monaco

1,135,429,123

98.33

19,263,639

1.67

Stephen S. Poloz

1,149,252,784

99.53

5,439,977

0.47

Dan C. Tutcher

1,133,684,995

98.18

21,006,767

1.82

 About Enbridge Inc.
Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: 

Media
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-inc-announces-election-of-directors-301285078.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

05.05.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
05.05.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
05.05.21 Marktüberblick: Merck KGaA erfreut nachbörslich
05.05.21 Überraschender Stimmungsumschwung
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
04.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
30.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie geht stärker aus dem Handel: Kapitalerhöhung für Mitarbeiterbeteiligungen gescheitert
Dow schliesst fester - Nasdaq auf rotem Terrain -- SMI geht mit kräftigem Gewinn aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'100 Punkten -- Hang Seng letztendlich in Rot
Probleminvestition Gold: Darum sollten Anleger lieber auf den kleinen Bruder Silber setzen
Mike Novogratz sieht Bitcoin bis 2024 auf 500'000 US-Dollar steigen
Daimler-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Nissan wirft milliardenschweres Daimler-Aktienpaket auf den Markt
Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Tecentriq als Lungenkrebs-Therapie - Roche-Aktie profitiert
Siegfried wird Impfstoff von Novovax abfüllen - Siegfried-Aktie freundlich
Alcon-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Alcon setzt die Erholung von COVID-19 im ersten Quartal 2021 fort
Elon Musk ernennt sich zum "Dogefather" - Kurssprung beim Dogecoin
Implenia will bis zu 150 Stellen in Graubünden streichen - Implenia-Aktie in Rot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit