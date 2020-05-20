20.05.2020 01:30:00

Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 13 Preferred Shares

CALGARY, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that none of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 13 (Series 13 Shares) will be converted into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 14 of Enbridge (Series 14 Shares) on June 1, 2020.

After taking into account all conversion notices received from holders of its outstanding Series 13 Shares by the May 19, 2020 deadline for the conversion of the Series 13 Shares into Series 14 Shares, less than the 1,000,000 Series 13 Shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 14 Shares were tendered for conversion.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media
Jesse Semko
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: Investor.Relations@Enbridge.Com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-announces-conversion-results-for-series-13-preferred-shares-301062218.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 172.05
3.68 %
Geberit 457.00
1.85 %
The Swatch Grp 181.25
1.37 %
ABB 18.35
1.33 %
UBS Group 9.70
1.23 %
Givaudan 3’407.00
0.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 288.50
-0.24 %
Roche Hldg G 348.25
-0.94 %
Swiss Re 62.20
-1.21 %
Swisscom 486.10
-3.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
19.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Volatilitäts-Riesen in Zeichnung
19.05.20
Sweden"s Experiment with Negative Rates
19.05.20
Impfstoff-Hoffnungen beflügeln SMI
18.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.05.20
Schroders: Slumping economy, surging stock market- what’s going on?
15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis erhält EU-Zulassung für Gentherapie Zolgensma zur SMA-Behandlung - Aktie leicht im Plus
Späte Verluste schicken US-Börsen ins Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Aufschlägen
Darum erwägt Buffett-Anhänger David Merkel, alle Berkshire Hathaway-Aktien zu veräussern
TUI-Aktie stabil: TUI erwägt Trennung von Verlustbringern
Julius Bär profitiert von deutlicher Zunahme der Kundenaktivitäten - Aktie zündet Kursrakete
US-Notenbankchef Powell bekräftigt Einsatzbereitschaft
Sonova-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Sonova spürt zum Ende des Geschäftsjahrs die Corona-Pandemie - Wiederverkauf von eigenen Aktien denkbar
Wirecard-Aktie tiefer: Britischer Hedgefonds TCI stellt Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard
Sunrise-Aktien nach angekündigter Kooperation mit Salt gesucht
MCH wehrt sich gegen Gerüchte zu Baselworld-Nachfolgemesse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Späte Verluste schicken US-Börsen ins Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Aufschlägen
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zogen am Dienstag an. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Märkten wurden am Dienstag satte Gewinne eingefahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB