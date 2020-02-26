26.02.2020 04:00:00

Enapter Reveals New Electrolyser EL 2.1

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enapter today presents the new model of the patented AEM electrolyser - the EL 2.1 - at the International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Expo 2020 in Tokyo. A year after Enapter presented its first electrolyser, the new generation hydrogen generator significantly improves the design of its predecessor. The EL 2.1 consumes 8 percent less energy and is significantly smaller, which translates into a 20 percent reduction in space requirement.  

Enapter Reveals New Electrolyser EL 2.1 (PRNewsfoto/Enapter)

Enapter's unique approach to hydrogen generation is to produce a standardized, scalable and flexible electrolyser. 

"We are very close to METI's efficiency goal for 2030 - 10 years ahead: we produce one kilogram of hydrogen with 4.4 kW/Nm3," announces Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Chairman at Enapter, and continues: "With a growing demand from 200 to 4K tons of hydrogen in 2020, to 300K tons in 2030, decentralized systems with no hydrogen transportation cost will make a huge difference."

A more compact EL2.1 allows system integrators to deploy the modular electrolysers in all kinds of applications including energy storage, Power-to-X, refuelling, or other industrial uses. Due to the lower operating and standby power consumption, the energy-efficiency and cost-effectiveness of customers' overall solutions improve.

Enapter also published the latest version of its software defined Energy Management System (EMS) that further simplifies and quickens integration of modules. The EL 2.1 is the first system that is natively using the EMS, enabling the electrolyser into any kind of system setup. The software renders energy systems more efficient, reliable and sustainable through advances in connectivity, data analytics and flow management using industry-grade security via the Enapter Cloud. Schmidt is confident, "Hydrogen and the Japanese concept of Society 5.0 belong together. Autonomy based on Big Data, AI and IoT will drive the hydrogen energy infrastructure. Our modular Electrolyser and software approach will play a part in it," he adds.

Enapter is showcasing the EL 2.1 from Wednesday, February 26 to Friday, February 28 at the FC Expo at booth W20-78, West Hall 4F.  

About Enapter 

Enapter is an award-winning company. It manufactures highly efficient, modular hydrogen generators using Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolysis. Its core technology has a 10-year proven track record. It is the foundation for the unique low-cost, compact electrolyser. They are used internationally in industries like energy, mobility, telecommunications, heat and more. Enapter has offices in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Russia. Enapter plans to open its office in Japan Mid 2020. https://www.enapter.com/  

  • https://twitter.com/enapter_    
  • https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095159/Enapter_New_Electrolyser.jpg

Contacts:
Vaitea Cowan
Head of Communications
vaitea@enapter.com  
+49-30-3394-1380

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enapter-reveals-new-electrolyser-el-2-1--301011162.html

SOURCE Enapter

