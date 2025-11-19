Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'570 0.7%  SPI 17'266 0.7%  Dow 46'077 0.0%  DAX 23'285 0.5%  Euro 0.9284 0.2%  EStoxx50 5'554 0.4%  Gold 4'114 1.1%  Bitcoin 73'418 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8030 0.4%  Öl 63.1 -2.7% 
DroneShield-Aktie fällt weiter: CEO-Rücktritt und Millionenverkäufe belasten den Kurs
Xiaomi-Aktie nach Bilanz unter Druck: Anleger machten trotz Gewinnsprung Kasse
Boeing-Aktie fällt dennoch: Flydubai bestellt weitere Boeing-Jets
Amazon-Aktie in Rot: Amazon scheitert vor EU-Gericht mit Klage gegen strengere Regeln
Alphabet-Aktie gefragt: Google greift ChatGPT mit verbessertem KI-Modell an
19.11.2025 15:41:19

Enagas Says Partners Of H2med Project Confirm Technical Feasibility Of BarMar Hydrogen Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Enagas SA (ENG.MC) announced Wednesday that the partners of the H2med project have confirmed the technical feasibility of the BarMar hydrogen pipeline connecting Barcelona and Marseille following the completion of the comprehensive geotechnical and engineering studies.

The BarMar project is accelerating and entering a new phase after the campaigns of summer 2025 and of 2024 confirmed that the proposed corridor for the BarMar hydrogen pipeline is viable from an engineering perspective. The study found no major physical constraints along the routes, and all identified infrastructure crossings are considered feasible.

H2med will be Europe's first major hydrogen corridor and will connect hydrogen networks from the Iberian Peninsula to North-West Europe.

The European corridor H2med project has successfully finalized its first in-depth assessment of the BarMar route. This includes engineering analyses conducted by experts, which were carried out following extensive geophysical survey campaigns.

This new visibility allows the partners to continue making progress in the project's overall schedule, under which the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of BarMar is now specified for 2032 as well as the COD of the CelZa project.

Inside Trading & Investment

09:46 Roche rettet den SMI
09:34 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.11.2025
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Applied Materials, Howmet Aerospace & KLA-Tencor mit François Bloch
07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Rückfall unter die 200-Tage-Linie
18.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer AG
18.11.25 Alcon: Wachstum beschleunigt sich, aber Übernahmeplan wackelt
18.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Swisscom, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie: Ambitionierte Prognose treibt den Kurs - So reagieren RENK und HENSOLDT
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Dienstagnachmittag nahe Nulllinie
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
Cloudflare-Aktie im Sinkflug: Störung legt zeitweise Tausende Websites lahm
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Vertrauensverlust bei DroneShield-Aktie? Abverkauf durch Manager sorgt für Skepsis bei Grossinvestoren
Nach Insider-Verkäufen und Kommunikationsfehlern: DroneShield-Aktie erholt sich
Exportfreigabe für Israel: Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT tiefer
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

3. Quartal 2025: Darauf setzt David Einhorn an der Börse
So investiert David Einhorn im dritten Quartal 2025
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Auch im dritten Quartal 2025 hielt die Deutsche Bank Beteiligungen an mehreren US-Unternehmen. S ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Zurich Insurance im Depot
So hat der Schweizer Versicherungskonzern im dritten Quartal investiert
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
15:43 Aktien New York: Kurse stabilisieren sich nach Rücksetzer
15:36 Streit um Bonus-Coupons - Rewe unterliegt vor Gericht
15:35 Weltbank: Zu geringe Gesundheitsausgaben in armen Ländern
15:33 Nord Stream: Italienisches Gericht berät über Auslieferung
15:30 US-Anleihen legen etwas zu
15:29 AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Rüstungswerte schwach - Mögliche Ukraine-Initiative der USA
15:26 ROUNDUP 2: EU-Kommission will Cookie-Klicks im Internet reduzieren
15:24 Entlastung für Städte - Anflugroute soll in Regelbetrieb
15:20 Wasserversorger im Gazastreifen nimmt Arbeit wieder auf
15:20 EU-Kommission will besseren Schutz vor Tricks im Netz