Enabling Technologies' Steps Up for their Customers During the Covid-19 Crisis

ESTERO, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enabling Technologies, focused on Enabling Secure Productivity in the Cloud, has assisted 17 new clients in utilizing Microsoft Teams amid the COVID-19 crisis in March. Enabling's ability to quickly respond and develop packages to support existing clients and many new customers resulted in several wins for March. Educators specifically expedited their transition from in-person/classroom learning to online/remote learning. Enabling's's remote work & learn adoption packages meet the immediate need to help users get familiar with how to effectively leverage Microsoft Teams for communications and collaboration through technical consulting, targeted communications, and webinar training.

Keeping People Connected through a Crisis

In one project, Enabling Technologies solved the problem in 7 days. The Problem: A large school district's faculty and staff need to communicate with students (without Internet access) during the crisis.



– A school district IT Director urgently calls Enabling Technologies. His old phone system will not allow faculty to communicate with the District schoolchildren. Union rules dictate that no teacher can use their cell phone to call a student. Monday, March 23 – The School district signs Enabling's's Statement of Work to enable Microsoft Teams Calling plans for 3,000 faculty and staff.

– One of Enabling's senior Cloud Architects, is on the job. Friday, March 27 – Enabling has Teams Calling Plans configured, tested, and running for 3,000 Faculty and Administrators!

The district's results have been positive, as they've made 144,000 phone calls for over 4700 hours of talk time, had over 17,000 online meetings in Teams, and hosted 5 Live Events with upwards of 5000 viewers.

"We are honored to be in the position to play a key role for Microsoft during this unprecedented time facing educational institutions and businesses throughout our country. Enabling Technologies has been a 100% virtual company since 2016, affording us the unique ability to expertly implement the Microsoft Teams Collaboration and Voice workloads to help many schools and businesses swiftly transition to remote learning and work from home environments. In the example above, you can see how we helped one school district transform within seven days." states Bill Vollerthum, President of Enabling Technologies." I am very proud of our Enabling Team for their agility, resiliency, and discipline to hustle and grind to get the job done successfully for our valued clients."

Enabling Technologies has quickly developed many new remote working packages to assist with the remote working forced upon all in March. Also, they are providing additional help by sharing the best practices they have learned since going 100% virtual in 2016 in this complimentary e-guide: Mastering an Efficient and Secure Remote Workforce.

Enabling Technologies is the leading Systems integrator of Microsoft 365 and Azure solutions. Enabling has 28 years of messaging and real-time communications experience and over 1900 deployments of Microsoft Teams/Skype for Business, Azure, Office 365, including the Microsoft Security tools. Enabling's tried-and-true processes have helped customers minimize risk, maximize existing investments, and optimize the end-user Intelligent Communications experience. Enabling takes an all-inclusive approach to projects, mastering the technical components while also optimizing the people and process side to technology rollouts. We specialize in secure Cloud solutions, including Microsoft 365 and hybrid migrations. Having Enabling design, implement, and proactively monitor your Microsoft 365 and Azure Security tools is the first step to changing the way your workforce thinks about communications, for the better. Enabling Technologies' staff is comprised of seasoned, certified IT professionals who work with a range of next-generation technologies and can recommend and implement the "right solution" for our customers. As validation, Enabling Technologies, a four-time recipient of the Microsoft Partner of the Year award, has provided professional services and solutions to organizations of various sizes from such diverse industries as government, legal, financial, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and medical. https://www.enablingtechcorp.com

