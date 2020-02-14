Enabling next-gen architectures: TE Connectivity showcases data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in innovative connectivity solutions for high-speed computing and networking applications, will showcase a broad range of data and power connectivity products in booth A17 at the 2020 Open Compute Project (OCP) US Summit March 4-5 at the San Jose Convention Center.



TE is a vertically-integrated supplier delivering high-performance data and power connectivity solutions. The company's products have been incorporated into server, storage, networking and artificial intelligence (AI) products across the OCP show floor. TE will display innovative power solutions along with solutions for internal input/output (I/O), external I/O, board-to-board connectivity, and socket connectivity. TE experts will be on hand to show attendees how these solutions can address a wide variety of applications in next-generation products based on OCP reference designs. TE's showcase will include:



Internal interconnects: Internal high speed cable and connector solutions can achieve about one-third the loss or three times the reach of advanced printed circuit board routing. Coupled with our Sliver interconnects and STRADA Whisper connector technologies, these solutions can support the performance needed to address next-generation 56G and 112G lanes. TE's high-performance internal interconnects address the needs for high data rates with robust signal integrity and power delivery through mateing/unmateing, including blind-mate service operations commonly found in data center production environments. TE supports jacketed, stranded and sheathed cable solutions to address the bend radius requirements for cable installation and management.



External interconnects: TE continues to be a leader in the industry with I/O solutions for 56G- and 112G-based interconnect solutions supporting 50G, 100G, 200G and 400G links from the data center server, through fabric and spine network layers and equipment for wide-area-network, data center-to-data center connections. The company's solutions not only address the needs for high data rates but can also provide reliable, high-density, compatible solutions for robust interoperability. TE's high-performance cable assemblies can be tailored to support the mechanical and electrical requirements for many applications.



Power solutions: TE's power connectors, cable assemblies and value-added busbar solutions can provide simple yet customizable designs that enable a standardized platform capable of efficiently distributing up to 500A of power per UL and CSA criteria while offering improved electrical performance. Engineered solutions support multiple voltage requirements, low resistance and low milli-volt drop. Designers can realize operational and overall system cost savings with TE power products that support low energy consumption. These products are compatible with specifications for use in rack-level busbar applications including power shelves, battery backup unit (BBU) shelves, IT trays and server sleds.



Board-to-board and socket: High performance board-to-board products address the need for high data rates with robust signal integrity and power delivery through mate/unmate, including blind-mate service operations commonly found in data center production environments. TE's socket portfolio includes standard CPU sockets and custom CPU sockets to help customers that want to incorporate their own semiconductor technology and memory interconnects.



Learn more and schedule a meeting with one of our experts on TE's 2020 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit events page.



ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.



Sliver, STRADA Whisper, TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies. Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enabling-next-gen-architectures-te-connectivity-showcases-data-and-power-connectivity-solutions-at-ocp-summit-301005311.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity