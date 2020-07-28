+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
28.07.2020 00:15:00

Enabling Cobalt-free Batteries: An Assessment of Emerging Innovations 2020

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Innovations Enabling Cobalt-free Batteries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report focuses on the emerging innovations and the latest achievements in the cobalt-free battery chemistries and the respective technology readiness levels. In addition, recent trends and developments across the industry, government-level initiatives supporting research & development activities, along with the challenges present in the global cobalt supply chain is also provided.

The transition towards a sustainable energy eco-system with e-mobility and renewable energy integrated power grids require efficient energy storage solutions. As of now the most promising candidate of choice has been the Lithium-ion battery (LIB) chemistry, in which, a graphite anode is paired with a lithium cobalt oxide cathode, offering high energy density.

However, LIBs are known to have a price challenge along with another serious challenge, the availability of raw materials for battery manufacturing. Battery manufacturing typically requires lithium, nickel, magnesium, and cobalt amongst other metals. Cobalt, in particular, is a matter of concern for battery and EV manufacturers due to Cobalt's vulnerability to a fragile global supply chain.

Battery manufacturers across the globe are continuously working towards the development of cobalt-free battery chemistries, and are also utilizing data-driven methods to identify and fabricate materials which have the potential to substitute cobalt in battery chemistries.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Dashboard
1.1 Research Scope - Foreseeing Challenges and Solutions
1.2 Analysis Framework
1.3 Research Methodology

2. Growth Environment Overview
2.1 Technology Definition and Indications
2.2 Technology Comparison - Cobalt Based and Cobalt-free Batteries
2.3 Manganese and Nickel as a Substitute for Cobalt in Major Cobalt Free Battery Chemistries
2.4 Thermal Stability and Limited Cycle Life Hindering the Adoption of Cobalt Free Battery Chemistries
2.5 Cobalt-free Batteries Enabling a Sustainable Future for EV Growth
2.6 Industry Moving towards Cobalt-free Batteries due to Challenges in Cobalt Supply Chain
2.7 Prominent Movers and Shakers of the Cobalt-Free Battery Sector
2.7 Prominent Movers and Shakers of the Cobalt-Free Battery Sector
2.8 Regulatory Support Driving Innovations and Adoption of Cobalt Free Chemistries

3. Companies to Action
3.1 Cobalt-free Battery Based on Materials Derived from Sea Water
3.1.1 Enabling Cost effective Battery Design Utilizing Iodine as a Cathode Element
3.2 Cobalt Free Lithium-ion Battery Based on High Nickel Content
3.2.1 Aluminium as a Cobalt Replacement Enabling Cost Effective Cobalt Free battery
3.3 Metal Fluorides in Solid Polymer Electrolyte: Enabling Cobalt Free Batteries
3.3.1 Iron Fluoride as a Cobalt Replacement Enabling Higher Energy Density, Ideal for EV Applications
3.4 Lithium Nickel Manganese Oxide (LNMO) Cathode Material Enabling Cobalt-free Battery
3.4.1 Cost Effective Manufacturing, High Energy Density, and Fast Charging Capabilities Driving Advancements in LNMO Batteries
3.5 Nanomaterial Composites Based Cobalt Free Battery
3.5.1 Quick Charging Capability and High Energy Density Driving Research in Nanomaterial Composite Based Batteries
3.6 Fast Charging Battery Based on Organic Compounds and Nanomaterials
3.7 Battery for EV Applications without Nickel, Cobalt, Aluminum, and Magnesium

4. Growth Opportunities
4.1 Advanced Technologies Paving the Way Ahead for Cobalt Free Battery Chemistries
4.2 North America & Europe Leading R&D investments for Advancement in Cobalt Free Battery Technologies
4.3 Integration Within the Battery Supply Chain Required for Streamlining Advancements in Cobalt Free Battery Landscape

5. Technology and IP - Landscape
5.1 China Leads Research & Development Activity in Cobalt-free Batteries

6. Key Contacts
6.1 Industry Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/obl1z8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enabling-cobalt-free-batteries-an-assessment-of-emerging-innovations-2020-301100283.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 207.90
2.41 %
Alcon 56.32
2.21 %
The Swatch Grp 192.50
2.01 %
Geberit 514.60
1.66 %
Nestle 110.48
0.91 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.02 %
Swiss Re 74.34
-0.13 %
Novartis 77.87
-0.26 %
Swisscom 491.40
-0.55 %
Swiss Life Hldg 346.40
-0.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
27.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Callable BRCs auf US Banken mit 50% Barriere
27.07.20
Von Sommerloch noch keine Spur
27.07.20
Gewinnmitnahmen drücken SMI in die Tiefe
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bank of America zu Joe Biden: Warum ein Machtwechsel im Weissen Haus zu einer Aktien-Rally führen könnte
Bitcoin zeitweise über 10'000-Dollar-Marke: So bewegen sich die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Moderna-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Impfstoffkandidat wird an 30 000 Menschen getestet - USA verdoppeln Gelder
US-Dollarkurs bröckelt weiter - Euro auf höchstem Stand seit September 2018
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
Hat Apple seinen Zenit überschritten? Tech-Experte mit düsterer Zukunftsprognose für den iPhone-Hersteller
Hinweise in SEC-Dokument: Warren Buffett kauft offenbar Berkshire-Aktien zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte konnte am Montag Gewinne erzielen, während der deutsche Leitindex auf der Stelle trat. Die Anleger an der Wall Street griffen am Montag zu. Zum Wochenstart prägten vor allem rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB