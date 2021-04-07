ENA Launches Registration for Emergency Nursing 2021

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over. On Wednesday, the Emergency Nurses Association opened registration for Emergency Nursing 2021, the association's premier education and networking conference set for Sept. 22-25 in sunny Orlando, Florida.

"I'm really looking forward to going to Orlando this year," said ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN. "This is really going to feel like a big reunion for ENA members where we can finally reconnect and recharge."

ENA is offering its first-ever Hybrid Xperience that provides two ways to attend: in-person or virtually.

Attendees can expect a plethora of programming including hot topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion in health care, workplace violence, COVID-19, and legal and forensics.Whether in-person or virtual, everyone will participate in an engaging and inclusive shared Xperience filled with opportunities to connect with one another. EN21 is one event, with two Xperiences.

This exciting, all-inclusive event is the ideal opportunity for emergency nurses to get high-quality education and network with peers. Group rates are also a new feature of EN21 allowing a group of five to register together and receive a sixth registration free. A one-year ENA membership will be included with all non-member event registrations.

"The education and networking opportunities will be phenomenal," said Kraus. "Every year, I head back home excited, filled with energy and with new ideas to implement into practice. ENA's annual conference really elevates emergency nurses and the profession."

Emergency Nursing 2021 follows the association's annual General Assembly where delegates gather to discuss, debate and vote on important ENA bylaws and resolutions that directly impact the profession and membership.

The association will continue to follow all relevant guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to COVID-19. ENA encourages all emergency nurses to stay tuned to ena.org/en21 for updates on education, networking and fun in the sun.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847-460-4017

dan.campana@ena.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ena-launches-registration-for-emergency-nursing-2021-301264536.html

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association