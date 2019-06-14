14.06.2019 23:00:00

Emtec to Sponsor and Deliver Journey to the Cloud Presentation at Interact 2019

CHICAGO, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc.®, a global IT and management consulting firm, and multi-pillar Oracle Cloud customer, will deliver a joint presentation with Versiti's CIO at the Healthcare Industry User Group (HIUG) Interact 2019 in Orlando, Florida, June 16-19 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort.

Versiti Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Lynne Briggs, will present Versiti's Oracle Cloud Success Story with Mike Tarka, Managing Director of Technology at Emtec.

The session, "Supporting Versiti's Life-Giving Mission using Oracle ERP Cloud and PBCS" Session 19158 will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m. Versiti, a recognized international leader in innovative blood health solutions, will share the story of their two-year journey with Oracle Cloud ERP and PBCS. Versiti's VP and Chief Information Officer will review the process they used to select the software solution and choose their implementation partner. Together with Emtec Consulting Services, the presentation will also focus on the business objectives of the initiative: simplification and standardization of transactional processes across their affiliates, improved accuracy and timeliness of key information, and to establish a scalable platform for planned future growth. The session will conclude with lessons learned and the keys to the project's success.

As an Oracle Platinum Partner and Cloud Excellence Implementer, and with more than 100 successful Cloud implementations and 60+ healthcare clients, Emtec is proud to be both a Bronze Sponsor and speaker at HIUG Interact 2019.

Versiti, home of the highly respected Blood Research Institute, is passionate about improving the lives of the patients they and their healthcare partners serve. They specialize in providing products and services in transfusion medicine, transplantation and blood-related diseases.

For more information about Emtec or to schedule a time to speak with the Emtec team at Interact 2019 to learn more about how Emtec leverages Oracle's products suites to drive transformation and growth for its clients, visit https://www.emtecinc.com/hiug-interact-2019/

 

SOURCE Emtec

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:23
Vontobel: Beyond Meat - Veganer Fleischersatz startet an der Börse durch
12:00
(Geo)politische Risiken treiben Öl und Gold nach oben
11:15
Gold: Ein bewährtes Absicherungsinstrument
08:37
10.000-Punkte-Marke zum Greifen nah
11.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
07.06.19
Fiat Chrysler und Renault: Fusion geplatzt I BX Swiss TV
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bitcoin steigt noch dieses Jahr auf Rekordhoch
ams-, VAT- und u-blox-Aktien stehen nach Broadcom-Warnung unter Druck
Idorsia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Idorsia präsentiert Studiendaten für ACT-541468
US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI geht zurückhaltend aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet den Tag im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
SMI geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
SNB bleibt unverändert expansiv und führt Leitzins ein
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Kurs steigt seit IPO mehr als 400 Prozent
Swiss Life AM schliesst Platzierung eines milliardenschweren Immofonds ab
Straumann-Aktie leichter: Kooperation mit Align abgelehnt - Entschädigung von 16 Millionen wird fällig
Tesla-Chef Musk hält Hoffnung auf Rekordquartal aufrecht - Aktie profitiert nur kurz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Verlusten. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls leichter. Die Wall Street beendete den Handelstag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlossen ohne gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB