Emsley Files Early Warning Report in Connection with Acquisition of Common Shares as Part of Input Capital's Purchase of SRG Security Resource Group Inc.

REGINA, SK, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Input Capital Corp. (TSXV: INP) (US: INPCF) ("Input" or the "Company") announces that Doug Emsley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Input and Emsley & Associates (2002) Ltd. ("Emsley & Associates"), a corporation which is owned 50% by Mr. Emsley and 50% by Tamara Krueger Emsley, has acquired ownership of 1,712,364 Input common shares pursuant to Input's previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all of the common shares of SRG Security Resource Group Inc. ("SRG").

Pursuant to the Acquisition, Mr. Emsley and Emsley & Associates together acquired ownership of 1,712,364 Input common shares, representing approximately 2.81% of Input's issued and outstanding common shares. Prior to the closing of the Acquisition, Mr. Emsley and Emsley & Associates owned 11,650,481 Input common shares, representing 22.43% of Input's issued and outstanding common shares. After closing of the Acquisition, Mr. Emsley and Emsley & Associates together own 13,362,845 Input common shares, representing 21.97% of Input's issued and outstanding common shares. Additionally, pursuant to the Acquisition, Mrs. Krueger Emsley acquired 330,482 Input common shares representing approximately 0.53% of Input's issued and outstanding common shares.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Emsley in connection with the Acquisition can be found under the Issuer's profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT INPUT

Input is primarily an agriculture commodity streaming company providing several flexible and competitive forms of financing which help western Canadian farmers solve working capital, mortgage finance and canola marketing challenges and improve the financial position of their farms. On February 1, 2021, Input acquired SRG Security Resource Group Inc. as a platform for growth in the cyber and physical security business in Canada. For more information, please visit www.inputcapital.com.

ABOUT SRG

SRG is a market-leading Canadian provider of world-class Cyber Security and physical Protective Security Services. Founded in 1996, most of SRG's employees are located in Western Canada, but solutions and services are provided to organizations across the country. SRG clients include federal and provincial governments, Crown corporations, and many high profile corporate and public sector clients such as hospitals, airports, utility companies and police forces. Previously privately-held, now operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Input. More information is available on SRG's website at https://securityresourcegroup.com .

